Pro Basketball Brown traded to Connecticut
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Atlanta Dream traded rookie guard and DeKalb High School graduate Leigha Brown to the Connecticut Sun for a third-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The trade was announced on Tuesday.
Brown was recently drafted 15th overall by the Dream in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She averaged 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the Dream’s two preseason games so far.
Prep Baseball Cougars win over LPC
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Lakewood Park Christian 12-2 in six innings on Monday.
Tysen Deck, Jaxon Copas and Lane Wolfe drove in three runs apiece for the Cougars. Jayden Stump and Kaiden Burkhart combined on the four-hitter. Stump went the first five innings and struck out 11 in getting the win.
Gabe Dager singled, walked, scored a run and drove in a run for the Panthers. Corbin White walked twice, stole two bases, singled and scored a run.
Lakers fall at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Lakeland led 5-1 after two and a half innings over Leo Monday, but ended up losing 11-7.
Mark Wells was 3-for-3 with a walk, a run batted in and two runs scored for the Lakers. Carson Mickem was 2-for-3, hit by a pitch, stole three bases, scored twice and had an RBI. Freshman Levi Cook had two hits and two RBIs. Jayden Marshall had three hits and an RBI, and he started pitching and took the loss.
The Lions outhit Lakeland 14-13. The Lakers made four errors and only three of Leo’s runs were earned.
On Tuesday, the Lakers won at Hamilton 13-1 in five innings.
’Busco nips Woodlan
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco defeated Woodlan 2-1 on Monday.
The Eagles scored in the first and third innings. Three Churubusco pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Brant Skinner started and allowed a hit over four and two-third innings to get the win and Ethan Hartsock got the only batter he faced in the seventh for the save.
Wyatt Marks had a double and a triple and scored two runs for the Eagles. Keaton Blessing had five strikeouts in two scoreless innings of relief and also had a single and a run batted in.
EN loses to Cadets
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Concordia 11-5 on Monday.
Owen Ritchie was 2-for-3, with a home run, four runs batted in and was hit by a pitch for the Knights. He also pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Alex Brennan reached base four times and had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
EN made five errors. Only five of the Cadets’ runs were earned.
Blazers lose at Heritage
MONROEVILLE — Eastside lost to Heritage 7-4 on Monday.
Patriot Noah Redmon pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Caleb Abbott had three hits.
The only Eastside hit was a single that drove in two runs.
In other area action Monday, Hamilton lost to visiting Hicksville (Ohio) 14-1 in five innings.
Prep Softball Warriors lose to Falcons
BENTON — Westview lost to Fairfield 10-0 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Ava Bontrager homered and singled and drove in five runs for the Falcons. Faith Berkey pitched a one-hit shutout with four strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter.
Westview defeated visiting Elkhart Christian 27-4 in five innings on Monday.
Eastside rules at Luers
FORT WAYNE — Eastside won at Bishop Luers 10-1 on Monday.
The Blazers had nine hits. Natalie Lower was the starting and winning pitcher.
Cougars win at Garrett
GARRETT — Central Noble won over Garrett 9-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Monday.
Kensy Kimmell and Grace Swank combined on a two-hitter and combined to strike out 15 batters for the Cougars. Kennedy Vice had three hits.
Barons beat by Leo
WATERLOO — DeKalb face Leo on senior night Monday and lost to Northeast 8 Conference game 15-0 in six innings.
Ashley Cox had the Barons’ lone hit, and Rylee Moore drew a walk. Paige Storck and Kayla Leins were both hit by a pitch.
Leah May reached base four time, scored four runs and homered for the Lions.
Eagles fall to Heritage
MONROEVILLE — Churubusco lost to Heritage 10-5 on Monday.
The Eagles scored all five of their runs in the sixth inning. Grace Lawson had a two-run homer and Madison Hosted had a two-run extra base hit. Hosted and Ashlyn Erwin each had two hits in the contest.
Grace Guenthner had two home runs and five runs batted in for the Patriots.
Bellmont downs Knights
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Bellmont 11-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Monday. Makenzie Mankey had three hits and five runs batted in for the Braves.
LPC downs Raiders
PONETO — Lakewood Park scored all of its runs in the first four innings Monday in defeating Southern Wells 17-8.
Grace Merkel had four hits and scored three runs for the Panthers. Ava West had three hits and scored twice.
Boys Prep Golf Blazers fall to Heritage
FORT WAYNE — Eastside lost to Heritage 147-165 Tuesday at McMillen. Four Patriots shot in the 30s.
Reece Myers fired a 36 and Braxtyn Chamberlain shot 38 to lead the Blazers.
Eastside also had Clayton Minnick with 44, Ashton Bendel with 47 and Gunnar Czaja with 48.
Fremont tops Hornets
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated Angola 161-177 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday on the front nine at Lake James.
Eagle Luke Campbell was medalist with 38. Ashland Benner added a personal-best 39. Fremont finished NECC play at 6-4.
Mason Gruner led the Hornets with 40.
Top junior varsity scores for Angola were Brayden Hardley with 45, Carter Shull with 46 and Trey Hinman with 50.
Fremont 161, Angola 177
FHS: Luke Campbell 38, Ashland Benner 39, Zander Reetz 42, Trevor Reetz 42, Jake Hilvers 45.
AHS: Mason Gruner 40, Austin Kuster 43, Ethan Plush 44, Gage Hankey 50, Johnny Hensel 50.
Knights defeat CN
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Central Noble 165-189 at Cobblestone Monday.
Caden Anderson was medalist with 39 to lead the Knights (5-3). Owen Longsworth and Ronan Fisher fired 40s. Ryan Norden and Nathan Bowker each had 46.
The Cougars won the junior varsity match 189-191.
Barons best New Haven
AUBURN — DeKalb defeated New Haven 175-231 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Monday at Bridgewater. Grant Stuckey was medalist with a 39 to lead the Barons.
Prep Girls Tennis Barons defeat Snider
WATERLOO — DeKalb ended its regular season Monday with a 3-2 victory over Snider.
The Barons will play Angola in a semifinal dual of the Angola Sectional Thursday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.