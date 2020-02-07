ANGOLA — Avery Evans regained her competitive fire over the past few months and will be a part of Trine University’s first acrobatics and tumbling team next year.
Evans, an Auburn resident who graduated from DeKalb High School last year, announced her commitment on Wednesday evening at her parents’ gym, Tri-State Gymnastics.
Evans is currently in her first semester as a student at Trine after attending Indiana University in Bloomington this past fall. She initially committed to the gymnastics program at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, but did not follow through after dealing with an injury and feeling burned out.
Evans is a Level 10 gymnast who has been involved in gymnastics since age 7. Level 10 is the highest level in the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Program.
Evans will be an individual tumbler as well as a flyer. As a flyer, she will be thrown in the air by teammates and she will attempt to execute various flips and twists.
“I missed having to practice every day and aspiring for something to work for,” Evans said. “I needed something pushing me. Being back in that environment and having this experience is something I’m excited for.
“Coach H (Thunder coach Katelyn Horstmann) reached me just before the second semester started and this is the right fit.”
Evans will have to adjust to performing on a hard mat with no springs. The floor exercise in gymnastics in done on a mat with springs.
“The technique will be different,” Evans said. “We’ll hit the weight room so we can be super strong for that.”
Misti and Kadish Evans has seen happiness back in their daughter Avery in her return to gymnastics in the form of acrobatics and tumbling. Avery is looking forward to helping build interest in a new sport in her home region.
“To get family and friends out and expose more people to it will be exciting,” Evans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.