INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings for the 56th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association State Boys Tennis Tournament were announced Monday evening. A total of 291 teams will be participating in this year’s tournament.
Sectional play can begin today. Area teams will play in sectionals hosted by DeKalb, East Noble and Carroll. They will all begin on Wednesday.
At DeKalb, the Barons are the most seasoned team in the field and will play Angola in one semifinal dual on Wednesday while defending champion Fremont takes on Prairie Heights.
The Eagles finished 15-4 this regular season after defeating visiting Bishop Luers 3-0 on Monday. Fremont graduated its entire starting lineup from last year’s team that won the program’s first sectional championship, but still continued winning ways this fall with a new group.
At East Noble, local tennis fans are anticipating the Knights and Westview dueling at some point. They are in the opposite sides of the bracket.
The Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament champion Warriors will take on West Noble in round one on Wednesday. The Chargers have been around .500 and have been pretty solid in singles play. But singles are also very strong for the Warriors.
The Westview-West Noble winner will play Lakeland in the semifinals Thursday while EN faces Central Noble. The Lakers and Cougars have made some positive strides this season.
At Carroll, Churubusco will play Snider in a first-round dual Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. The Eagles have only had four players and forfeited two positions all season long.
Fremont 3, Bishop Luers 0
In Fremont Monday, Enough of the match was completed before rain stopped play.
Eagle Colton Guthrie defeated Jacob Gernhardt 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Fremont’s Corbin Beeman defeated Morris Doring at No. 3 singles. The Eagles won at No. 2 doubles by forfeit.
West Noble 3,
NorthWood 1
In Nappanee Monday, the Chargers got their wins in all three singles positions with Nate Shaw at No. 1, Nevin Phares at No. 2 and Luke Schermerhorn at No. 3.
The No. 2 doubles match could not finish due to rain.
East Noble Sectional
Wednesday: First round, Westview vs. West Noble, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Semifinals — Lakeland vs. Westview-WN winner, 5 p.m.; Central Noble vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.
Saturday: Final, between semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
DeKalb Sectional
Wednesday: Semifinals — DeKalb vs. Angola, 5 p.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Final, between semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Carroll Sectional
Wednesday: First round — Leo vs. Northrop, 4:15 p.m.; Churubusco vs. Snider, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday: Semifinals — Blackhawk Christian vs. Leo-Northrop winner, 4:15 p.m.; Carroll vs. Churubusco-Snider winner, 4:15 p.m.
Friday: Final, between semifinal winners, 4:15 p.m.
