High Schools DeKalb to turn on football lights in honor of Hummer
WATERLOO — Tonight from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m, the DeKalb High School football field will have the lights on to honor former Baron and Hall of Fame Head Coach Dale Hummer, who passed away on Wednesday Dec. 7 at the age of 79.
Prep Girls Basketball Hornets rally past Lakeland
ANGOLA — Angola rallied from a 21-14 halftime deficit to defeat Lakeland 53-41 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Wednesday night at Angola.
The Hornets (5-7, 3-3 NECC) outscored the Lakers 15-4 in the third quarter to take a 29-25 halftime lead. Angola pulled away in the final stanza.
Leah Snyder led the Hornets with 18 points and eight rebounds. Jaelyn Fee had 12 points and Bailey Holman also grabbed eight rebounds.
Olivia Oman had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists for Lakeland (5-7, 1-3). Peyton Hartsough had 11 points, five assists, three boards and three assists.
Prep Boys Basketball Heights downs Whitko
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights improved to 6-0 to start the season with a 57-43 home victory over Whitko on Wednesday night.
Chase Bachelor had 23 points and Isaiah Malone scored 22 to lead the Panthers. Kamden Leedy had seven points and Cade Bachelor tallied five. The Wildcats are 1-5.
Charger freshmen lose to Columbia City
West Noble’s freshmen team lost to Columbia City 50-11 on Wednesday.
Gavin Keene led the Chargers with five points. Ryan Gross had four points and Sebastian Carrillo scored two.
Prep Wrestling Lakers win two NECC duals
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Fremont 48-21 and topped Westview 60-3 in Northeast Corner Conference action on Wednesday.
Middle School Basketball Both Baron 6th grade boys teams best Angola
Both DeKalb sixth grade boys basketball teams ended their seasons with victories over Angola on Wednesday. 32-19 in the “A” game and 35-5 in the “B” game.
In the “A” contest, Bo Stirlen and Owen Seigel each had eight points to lead the Barons. DeKalb also had six points from Gage Culberston, five from Noah Creech, three from Eli Miller and two points from Henry Post.
In the “B” game, Grant Kinsey had 10 points and Brooks Crabtree scored eight for the Barons. DeKalb also had five points from Braiden Leins, four from Cooper Cleverly and two points apiece from Nico Flores, Max Shaffer, Jackson, Purdy and Caleb Clem.
“Great sportsmanship shown by the Barons,” DeKalb coach Tom Stirlen said.
DeKalb 7th grade girls win
DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Riverview 52-5 on Tuesday.
Evie Weber had 13 points and five rebounds for the Barons. Ellington Sparkman had 10 points and five assists. Kyla Kjendalen had eight points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Tiegan Jordan also had eight points for DeKalb. Mollee Sonnenberg had five points, Shaye Turley tallied four, and Brooke Culler and Avalaynn Schache had two points each.
On Dec. 8, the Barons were too much for Paul Harding 49-4. Kjendalen had 14 points and Jordan scored 10 for DeKalb.
The Barons also had eight points from Turley, five from Schache and four points apiece from Weber, Baylee Tysen and MaCailin Rice.
Westview 6th grade boys beat CN
EMMA — Westview won the “A” game over 63-11 over Central Noble in sixth grade boys basketball on Monday.
The Cougars finished their season with an 8-6 record. The CN “B” team finished 11-0. No “B” contest was played at Westview on Monday.
On Dec. 8 in Albion, Central Noble swept Oak Farm Montessori, 35-12 in the “A” game and 24-0 in the “B” game.
In the “A” contest, Blake Geiger had 14 points and Anthony Little scored 13 for the Cougars.
In the “B” tilt, Jaykob Garringer had 12 points and Tripp Shisler had five points for Central Noble.
CN 7th grade boys take 2 on Saturday
Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team picked up two victories on Saturday, defeating Prairie Heights 32-20 and topping Fremont 32-18.
Against the Panthers, Bryson Stump had 10 points and Caleb Ray scored nine to lead the Cougars. Central Noble also had six points from Merek Malcolm, five from Riley Knipper and two points from Brody Dice.
Against the Eagles, Knipper and Stump each had nine points for CN. Malcolm had seven points, Ray scored five and Zack Chenoweth had two points.
EN 8th grade girls dominate
East Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Crestview 48-8 on Saturday.
Eight players scored for the Knights, led by Shaye Ritchie’s 13 points.
Averi Amstutz had 11 points for EN. Rian David and Abrianna Holden each had five points.
DeKalb 8th grade boys in control last week
DeKalb’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated conference rivals Bellmont on Dec. 6 and Paul Harding on Dec. 8 by a combined 106 points last week.
The Barons used their signature aggressive defense and balanced scoring in those dominant performances.
