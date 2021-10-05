LIGONIER — Sherlyn Torres had to stop it and shoot it.
DeKalb just had to keep shooting it.
Torres, who scored three goals in regulation and overtime, pulled on a green jersey to become the goalkeeper for West Noble in penalty kicks against Angola. She stopped one before stepping to spot herself, shedding her keeper’s gloves first.
Torres scored on her shot in the fifth round of PKs. Angola needed one to tie but missed the net, and the Chargers and their fans flooded the field in celebration with a 4-3 win on kicks.
Both clubs scored three times in regulation and once in the second seven-minute overtime period, forcing kicks with the score 4-4.
“I was a little scared,” Charger coach Erika Ingram said. “It’s always nerve-wracking having a goalkeeper turn around and then shooting a PK, but I was confident in all five players we had out there for PKs. I was a little nervous I was going to have to choose five more, but I knew we could pull through.”
The Chargers (5-7-2) earned a semifinal matchup with DeKalb (10-6-1) Thursday at 5 p.m. The Barons in control throughout in defeated Wawasee 7-1. NorthWood and Lakeland will play Thursday’s second contest.
Hope Lewis scored three goals in DeKalb’s victory, the last one as she beat the defense to the ball after it took a strange bounce and put one in off the keeper.
Caroline Pranger scored twice, the first just short of five minutes into the match, and the second at the sharpest of angles from the right of the net, banking it in off the left post. Riley Exford also put in two goals for the Barons, who finally got enough shots through the packed defense of the Warriors.
Wawasee (1-13-2) scored on a PK by Nicole Beer in the closing minutes, after DeKalb had cleared its bench.
Angola went up 2-0 quickly when Madison Dailey got loose on a long run, and then Charlotte Rodriguez deflected in her corner kick. Torres scored her first goal with 10:33 to go in the half, which ended with the Hornets up 2-1.
Dailey scored off a set-up by Chaelinn Hutchins to make it 3-1, but Torres scored twice in space of just more than five minutes to tie it.
Hutchins put Angola ahead with 4:25 left in the second half of overtime, but Torres put in a PK at the 3:03 mark, forcing kicks.
