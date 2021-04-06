FREMONT — Lakewood Park’s girls and Fremont’s boys won three-team track and field meets Tuesday at Fremont High School.
The Panther girls won their first meet in the three-year history of the program, scoring 70 points. The Eagles had 61 and Edon, Ohio, was third with 21 points.
The Fremont boys had wins over someone other than Hamilton for the first time in Tanner Wall’s four seasons as coach. The Eagles had 79 points, followed by Lakewood Park with 53 and the Bombers with 36.
Kesed Picado (100- and 200-meter dashes) and Sam Hartz (400, 800) each won two events to lead the Lakewood Park girls.
Morgan Gannon was first in the 1,600 and the 3,200 for the Eagles.
Fremont also had event victories from MaKaylah Wright in the 300 hurdles, Ashanti Combs in the shot put (28 feet, 0.5 inches) and Kaylie Zuccolotto in the long jump (13-7). The Eagles were also first in the 4-by-800 relay.
In the boys’ meet, Fremont won the 4-by-400 relay to cap off the evening and also won the 4-by-800 relay.
The Eagles were first in five individual events, Jon Armstrong in the shot put at 43-6, Braiden Gaskill in the long jump at 17-4, Logan Brace in the 110 high hurdles in 19.9 seconds, Zak Pica in the 800 in 2 minutes, 25 seconds; and Armani Guzman in the 1,600 in 5:01.
Zach Collins won three individual events for the Panthers, the 100 and 200 dashes and the high jump. Colton White won the 400. Both Collins and White were on the Panthers’ winning 4-by-100 relay team.
Fremont and Lakewood Park will take part in the Hamilton Invitational on Saturday.
