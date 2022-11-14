KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Trine University football team won’t be going to the NCAA Division III playoffs, but the Thunder finished the 2022 season with a flourish this past Saturday, dominating Kalamazoo College 42-19 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest.
With the win, Trine finishes 7-3, and 3-3 MIAA, which is a part of a three-way tie for third place in the conference with Hope and Adrian.
“It was a fun day for our guys,” Trine coach Troy Abbs said. “Any time you can get out to a 35-0 lead, that’s a good day.
The Thunder racked up 487 yards of total offense on a chilly fall afternoon.
Trine stormed out to a 28-0 second-quarter lead, including a 99-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Dominic Crowder. The long run tied the NCAA records for longest run and longest play from scrimmage. It also set a new Trine record, eclipsing Kent Biller’s 94-yard dash against Wisconsin-River Falls in 2011.
“It was awesome,” Abbs said.
The Thunder led 35-0 at halftime after adding a touchdown with 1:04 left in the first half. Senior quarterback Alex Price tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Connor Arthur.
Price, who reportedly plans to return in 2023 to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, completed 9-of-16 passes for 177 yards and a pair of TDs.
Backup Brett Kaylor was 8-of-15 for 93 yards and a touchdown. His 23-yard TD pass to Kyran Pearson, followed by Anthony Hentz’s extra point kick gave Trine a 42-0 lead 22 seconds in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Kline led the Trine receiving corps with six catches for 107 yards. Kale Lawson had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Crowder had just three carries on the afternoon but he led the Thunder rushing attack with 103 yards and the TD.
Kyle Naif led the Thunder with 11 total tackles. Keysean Amison added nine and senior defensive back Marcques Tagliaferri had an interception he turned into a 30-yard Pick Six.
Kalamazoo’s 19 points came in the fourth quarter against the Thunder backups. Abbs said all of the Thunder seniors got to play.
“We’ve had a lot of guys who have worked hard, stuck with the program, and we really appreciate them,” Abbs said.
