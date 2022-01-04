Prep Boys Basketball FHS rides hot start to victory
FREMONT — Fremont jumped out to 32-8 lead after one quarter over Wayne Tuesday and went on to beat the Generals 73-65.
Wayne recovered to outscore the Eagles 23-7 in the second quarter and get within eight by halftime. The two teams played even in the second half.
Gabel Pentecost led four Fremont scorers in double figures with 22 points, five rebounds and blocked shot. Logan Brace had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Ethan Bontrager had 12 points and six boards and Ethan Bock added 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. The Eagles are 6-2.
Jevon Lewis had 27 points, including seven three-pointers, and six rebounds for the Generals (1-5).
The Eagles won the junior varsity contest 46-38.
Railroaders down Marines
HAMILTON — Garrett defeated Hamilton 62-34 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
Ten players scored for the Railroaders, including 14 points from Kyle Smith, 12 from Jasen Bailey and nine from Drayton Myers.
Dawson Miller had 15 points and Ryan Cool scored 12 for the Marines.
Prep Girls Basketball Armstrong, Terry nominated for IBCA weekly award
Garrett senior guard Nataley Armstrong and Prairie Heights junior forward Trevyn Terry were named top nominees in District 1 for the Week 9 girls’ Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week.
Lakewood Park falls to Bruins
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Bethany Christian 51-46 on Tuesday evening.
Zoe Willems had 24 points to lead the Bruins (5-9). Mariah Stoltzfus added 14 points in her first game of the season.
Frannie Talarico had 15 points, seven steals and four rebounds to lead the Panthers (4-9). Ava McGrade had 11 points and three boards, and Sam Hartz scored 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Maddi Beck had five assists and five rebounds.
In other area action, Churubusco lost at home to Columbia City 62-24. Columbia City is 15-0 and its coach Amy Shearer picked up her 150th career coaching victory.
Prep Wrestling ’Busco tops Falcons
BENTON — Churubusco defeated Fairfield 42-27 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual meet Tuesday night.
College Basketball Trine-Hope men’s tilt called off
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine’s men’s basketball game at Hope College scheduled for tonight was postponed on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols.
A makeup date is to be determined and has not been announced as of Tuesday evening.
The Thunder will open Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play on Saturday against visiting Albion at the MTI Center, starting at 3 p.m.
