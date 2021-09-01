ANGOLA — Once again enjoying perfect golfing weather, 65 teams raised more than $87,000 at Trine University’s 31st annual Alumni and Friends Golf Outing on Aug. 6.
Held at Zollner Golf Course, the event raises money for Trine University student scholarships.
“This event provides both the opportunity to play on a first-class golf course and the opportunity to support deserving students at Trine,” said David J. Fraboni II, Trine’s vice president for university advancement. “It’s always encouraging to see how the community comes together to support the university, and we look forward to continued growth in this event.”
First place went to a team from Trine’s Kappa Sigma fraternity participating in the annual Sig Cup competition: Shawn Floyd 2009 BSBA, Alex Lorencz 2010 BSBA, Jason Paff 2011 BSME and Andrew Lesher.
A team from Lake City Bank, made up of Luke Mungovan, Matt Kaplanis, Derek Lamle and David Curry 2014 BSBA, finished second.
