Prep Girls Tennis Barons edge Huntington North
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb scored a 3-2 Northeast 8 Conference win over Huntington North in a match played inside the school’s fieldhouse Thursday.
Ella Cruz and Sophie Pfister took wins at the first two singles postions for the Barons. DeKalb’s other point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Bella Brunson and Evie Pepple.
DeKalb 3, Huntington North 2
Singles: 1. Ella Cruz (DK) def. Mallory Kline 6-7 (8-10), 6-1, 7-6 (7-5). 2. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Kelsey Ludemann 6-2, 7-6 (8-6). 3. Kylee Burnau (HN) def. Lauren Blythe 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Avery Bonewitz-Morgan Betteng (HN) def. Kennlee Dick-Maddie Hickman 7-5, 6-4. 2. Bella Brunson-Evie Pepple (DK) def. Gabby Liechty-Hannah Zehr 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2.
Prep Track & Field Heights teams top Cougars
ALBION — The Prairie Heights teams defeated Central Noble in the Northeast Corner Conference West Division dual meets Thursday, 70-62 in the girls’ meet and 69-62 in the boys’ meet.
Trevyn Terry won the shot put and tied for first in the high jump for the Panther girls.
Ella Zolman (100- and 200-meter dashes), Michaela Rinehold (800, 1,600) and Rylee Paris (300 hurdles, long jump) won two events apiece for the Cougars.
Hank Glasgo won the 800 and the 1,600 for the Prairie Heights boys. Isaac Clay (shot put, discus), Josh Thompson (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Cameron Elias (200, 400) won two events apiece for Central Noble.
Prairie Heights girls 70, Central Noble 62
100 — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 13.12, 2. Truelove (CN) 13.64, 3. German (PH) 14.44. 200 — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 27.8, 2. Vice (CN) 28.12, 3. B. Glasgo (PH) 29.7. 400 — 1. B. Glasgo (PH) 1:09, 2. Piath (CN) 1:12, 3. Wells (PH) 1:14. 800 — 1. Rinehold (CN) 2:45, 2. B. Hostetler (PH) 3:02, 3. Bell (PH) 3:24. 1,600 — 1. Rinehold (CN) 6:14, 2. Steele (PH) 6:35, 3. Myers (PH) 6:36. 3,200 — 1. Myers (PH) 16:19, 2. Hernandez (PH) 16:19.2, 3. Lewis (PH) 16:19.3.
4x100 relay — 1. CN 53.7, 2. PH 59.4. 4x400 relay — 1. CN 5:03, 2. PH 6:20. 4x800 relay — 1. PH 15:14. 100 hurdles — 1. Springer (PH) 17.03, 2. Paris (CN) 17.41, 3. Truelove (CN) 17.6. 300 hurdles — 1. Paris 56.1, 2. Hopf (CN) 58.4, 3. Hartman (PH) 58.8.
High jump — 1t. Armstrong (PH) and Terry (PH) 4, 3. Wells (PH) 4. Long jump — 1. Paris (CN) 14-0.25, 2. German (PH) 13-10.75, 3. Springer (PH) 13-6.5. Shot put — 1. Terry (PH) 29-4.5, 2. Hartman (PH) 27-9.75, 3. Lott (CN) 20-2. Discus — 1. Hartman (PH) 92, 2. Terry (PH) 76-9, 3. Rinehold (CN) 66-1. Pole Vault — 1. Walworth (PH) 7, 2. Lott (CN) 6-6, 3. DeWitt (CN) 6.
Prairie Heights boys 69, Central Noble 62
100 — 1. Hiestand (CN) 11.7, 2. Daniels (PH) 12.09, 3. Smith (CN) 12.22. 200 — 1. Elias (CN) 23.6, 2. Daniels (CN) 24.08, 3. Thompson (CN) 24.2. 400 — 1. Elias (CN) 57.1, 2t. Solis (PH) and McCrea (PH) 60.02. 800 — 1. H. Glasgo (PH) 2:19, 2. Prater (PH) 2:29, 3. Baas (PH) 2:37. 1,600 — 1. H. Glasgo (PH) 5:38, 2. Wilhelm (PH) 5:42, 3. Baas (PH) 5:45. 3,200 — 1. Wilhelm (PH) 13:16, 2. Baas (PH) 13:17, 3. H. Glasgo (PH) 13:18.
4x100 relay — 1. CN 46.34, 2. PH 48.34. 4x400 relay — 1. PH 4:01, 2. CN 4:16. 4x800 relay — 1. PH 10:15, 2. CN 10:30. 110 hurdles — 1. Thompson (CN) 16.4, 2. Dyer (PH) 18.24, 3. Skinner (CN) 18:45. 300 hurdles — 1. Thompson (CN) 44.6, 2. Dyer (PH) 46.3, 3. Kyle (PH) 46.8.
High jump — 1. Solis (PH) 5-8, 2. Daniels (PH) 5-6. Long jump — 1. Smith (CN) 17-9.5, 2. Keipper (PH) 15-9.75, 3. Schrock (PH) 15-11.75. Shot put — 1. I. Clay (CN) 48-3, 2. R. Bremer (CN) 40-1, 3. Skinner (CN) 37-8. Discus — 1. I. Clay (CN) 124-3, 2. Skinner (CN) 109-4, 3. R. Bremer (CN) 94-4. Pole Vault — 1. Brill (CN) 12-6, 2. S. Zolman (PH) 11-6, 3. Hopf (CN) 9-6.
Middle School Track Churubusco teams win over Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Churubusco’s teams defeated Lakeland on Wednesday, 86-32 in the girls’ dual meet and 89-28 in the boys’ meet.
Weston Ott won both throwing events and the high jump to lead the Eagle boys. The Lakers’ event victories came from Jonathon Colon in the long jump and Memphis Martin in the 1,600-meter run.
Lakeland’s girls had firsts from Katelyn Ryan in the 200 hurdles and Jaylene Mondragon in the pole vault.
Churubusco girls 86, Lakeland 32
100 — 1. Nancy (CH) 13.34, 2. Satterfield (LL) 14.35, 3. Mondragon (LL) 14.75. 200 — 1. Reuter (CH) 30.60, 2. Mondragon (LL) 31.56, 3. Jasper (CH) 33. 400 — 1. Wiggs (CH) 1:08.58, 2. Maguire (LL) 1:09.96, 3. Sunderland (LL) 1:12.12. 800 — 1. Wiggs (CH) 2:56, 2. Sajdak (CH) 2:56.3, 3. Smith (CH) 3:01. 1,600 — 1. Sajdak (CH) 6:17, 2. Smith (CH) 6:20, 3. VanKoevering (LL) 6:44.
4x100 relay — 1. Churubusco (Bianski, Reuter, Wiggs, J. Wright) 56.27, 2. Lakeland 57.10. 4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco (Wiggs, Sajdak. Tiffany, Wilson) 4:53.1, 2. Lakeland 4:55.8. 100 hurdles — 1. J. Wright (CH) 19.5, 2. Burford (CH) 19.61, 3. Ryan (LL) 20.5. 200 hurdles — 1. Ryan (LL) 35.71, 2. Burford (CH) 36.31, 3. C. Rettig (LL) 36.67.
High jump — 1. Reuter (CH) 4-10, 2. Nancy (CH) 4-4, 3. Ryan (LL) 4-4. Long jump — 1. Nancy (CH) 14-5.5, 2. Satterfield (LL) 14-1, 3. Mains (LL) 11-11.75. Shot put — 1. Ramey (CH) 31-1, 2. Debolt (CH) 26-10, 3. Arroyo (LL) 25-2. Discus — 1. Ramey (CH) 81-10, 2. Debolt (CH) 71-4, 3. Arroyo (LL) 53-10. Pole Vault — 1. Mondragon (LL) 7, 2. Smith (CH) 6-6, 3. Sunderland (LL) 6-6.
Churubusco boys 89, Lakeland 28
100 — 1. Bry. Lawrence (CH) 12.73, 2. Colon (LL) 12.94, 3. Cretsinger (CH) 13.23. 200 — 1. J. Huelsenbeck (CH) 28.22, 2. Hartsock (CH) 28.33, 3. Till (CH) 32.01. 400 — 1. Bry. Lawrence (CH) 59.24, 2. Colon (LL) 60.91, 3. Agler (CH) 64.86. 800 — 1. Cretsinger (CH) 2:21, 2. Martin (LL) 2:28, 3. Serrano (CH) 2:32. 1,600 — 1. Martin (LL) 5:11, 2. Serrano (CH) 5:34, 3. G. Wachtman (LL) 5:57.
4x100 relay — 1. Churubusco 53.88, 2. Lakeland 57.29. 4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco 4:10.10, 2. Lakeland 4:25.61. 110 hurdles — 1. Tonkel (CH) 20.18, 2. Bro. Lawrence (CH) 21.66, 3. Mi. Yoder (LL) 24.1. 200 hurdles — 1. H. Miller (CH) 34.37, 2. Acevedo (LL) 38.15, 3. Mi. Yoder (LL) 38.82.
High jump — 1. W. Ott (CH) 4-10, 2. Tonkel (CH) 4-10, 3. Bro. Lawrence (CH) 4-8. Long jump — 1. Colon (LL) 15-7, 2. Bry. Lawrence (CH) 14-3, 3. Agler (CH) 13-10. Shot put — 1. W. Ott (CH) 43-11, 2. Korte (CH) 37-5, 3. J. Huelsenbeck (CH) 35-2.75. Discus — 1. W. Ott (CH) 136-11, 2. Sievers (CH) 110-1, 3. J. Huelsenbeck (CH) 109-9. Pole Vault — 1. H. Miller (CH) 7-6, 2. Ko. Hostetler (LL) 6-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.