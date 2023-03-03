The winter storm that hit northern Indiana Friday forced the postponement of about all area boys basketball sectional semifinal games scheduled for Friday night.
The Class 1A sectional at Hamilton will be completed today. The semifinals will be early in the day with Lakewood Park Christian taking on Lakeland Christian at 11 p.m. and Bethany Christian taking on Elkhart Christian Academy at approximately 1 p.m. The semifinal winners will meet in the sectional final at 8 p.m.
Sectionals at Garrett and NorthWood in Class 3A and Westview in Class 2A will have semifinal games tonight and championship games on Monday starting at 7:30 p.m.
At NorthWood, West Noble and Lakeland will meet in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. today, followed by the host Panthers taking on Fairfield.
At Westview, the host Warriors will play Eastside first at 6 p.m., then Central Noble will take on Prairie Heights.
At Garrett, Bishop Dwenger and Heritage will play at 6 p.m. today, followed by Concordia going against Woodlan.
The Huntington North Gymnastics Regional will start this afterrnoon. The start was moved back to 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m.
In the local junior high/middle school ranks, the Junior Northeast Corner Conference wrestling and girls basketball tournament have both been pushed back two hours. The wrestling will start at 11 a.m. at West Noble, and the girls basketball semifinals will start at Fairfield at 11 a.m.
