FREMONT – Sullivan Kessler darted down the court as Eastside prepared to inbound the ball during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s girls basketball game, while shouts of “Throw the ball! Throw the ball!” roared from the mouth of Blazers coach Mike Lortie.
The first-year coach of the team from Butler — already 2-0 this season — was ready to seal a third win, and do so with an exclamation point.
Mackensie Rieke heaved the ball like she was a quarterback throwing a Hail Mary, finding her receiver as she crossed the Blazers’ own three-point line, draped in coverage by Fremont’s Macayla Guthrie. Like she was on the gridiron, Kessler spun out of the contact before laying the ball into the hoop, drawing contact and converting the three-point play.
The sequence gave Eastside a 10-point lead over the Eagles, and the Blazers were able to hang on for the 36-32 win.
Kessler scored a game-high 19 points while grabbing a pair of rebounds, netting five of them in the final two minutes as the Blazers staved off a valiant Eagles comeback.
Fremont sophomore Jada Rhonehouse converted a free throw — her first point of the game — to begin the rally, bringing her team within eight points at 24-16 and hit a three from the right wing to cut the deficit to a single point, 30-29, with under a minute remaining.
As had been the case up until that point, though, the Eagles suffered through a final 30 seconds that were plagued with turnovers, empty possessions and missed free throws, while Eastside converted 5-of-7 attempts at the line to seal the win.
Rhonehouse’s led the Eagles in points (8), rebounds (9) and assists (2) in a contest in which Fremont shot less than 20% from the field (7-of-36). Senior forward Sam Kuhn added seven points and four boards.
A 12-2 second-quarter run gave Eastside the lead. The Blazers forced four of Fremont’s 19 total turnovers in the period, as they came back from an 11-6 hole to lead 17-11 at the half. A Kessler free throw ignited the run, while Rieke hit a corner three and converted a layup at the end of the quarter.
Eastside (3-0, 1-0) will look to stay undefeated when it hosts Leo on Tuesday.
Fremont (1-1, 0-1) will play its first road game of the season Saturday when it visits Adams Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.