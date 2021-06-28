The 2021 softball season was one that was competitive from beginning to end.
It was filled with plenty of strong contenders that battled in their respective conferences and sectionals.
Even though there were solid teams in the area, one player and one coach stood out among the rest.
Lakeland’s Keirstin Roose, a Coastal Carolina University signee, battled her way back from injury during her junior year and made up for not having a 2020 season.
Roose was the most difficult out at the plate in 2021 and earned the KPC Media Group Softball All-Area Prep of the Year.
She finished with a batting average of .672 and slugging percentage of 1.750. Both were tops in the state. Her .727 on-base percentage was good enough for third in the state.
Roose hit 18 home runs during the 2021 season, which tied for fourth in the state and brought her career total to 31 homers.
She finished the year with 43 hits, 33 runs batted in, 40 runs, 13 walks, eight intentional and one strikeout. Out in the field, Roose had a fielding percentage of .872 with 45 assists and 37 putouts.
Roose was a Miss Indiana Softball finalist and an Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association North All-Star selection and earned first team All-State honors.
Lakeland coach Katie Bowman said, “She has an incredible work ethic and is a fantastic leader and role model for athletes of all ages.”
In 2019, Prairie Heights finished 4-20 overall and 0-11 in the Northeast Corner Conference. In 2021 with a first-year coach, the Panthers went 16-9 and 7-3 for third in the conference.
That first-year coach is Rocky DeLancey, and he claimed the 2021 KPC Media Group All-Area Coach of the Year honor.
The turnaround season for Heights featured plenty of highlights. The Panthers were able to win a couple of revenge games during the season. They lost to West Noble early in the season then beat the Chargers in the first round of the NECC Tournament.
In the conference tournament championship, Prairie Heights lost to Westview, but later that same week, the Panthers beat the Warriors on their home field.
Westview did get the last laugh with a 2-1 win in the sectional semifinals, but it doesn’t take away from the impressive season the Panthers had, especially when you consider where the program was two years ago.
The rest of the 2021 KPC Media Group All-Area team is as follows.
Alexys Antal, Jr., Westview
Antal was a candidate to earn prep of the year honors. She was 15-4 in the circle with a 1.30 earned run average and 275 strikeouts, which was third in the state.
At the plate, she hit .481 with a .581 on-base percentage and 27 steals. She was an All-NECC and First Team All-State selection.
Addie Bender, Sr., Westview
Bender was behind the plate for Antal this season, and she finished with a 1.000 fielding percentage. In 306 total chances, she had 292 putouts and 14 assists. She hit .362, with two home runs and 23 RBIs.
Bri Caldwell, So., Westview
In her first year of varsity softball, Caldwell set a Westview record with 10 home runs during the 2021 season. She hit for a .406 average, 33 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .942.
Caldwell was an All-NECC selection and made the All-State second team.
Kacee Click, Sr., West Noble
Click had a record-setting season for the Chargers. She set season records for hits (40) and runs batted in (34) and tied the record for home runs in a season with five. She was a .500 hitter and had a pitching record of 9-2.
Click also set career school records in batting average (.450), hits (90) and RBIs (73).
Taytlynn Forrer, Sr., West Noble
Forrer also tied for the school record with home runs in a season with five in 2021. She was a .443 hitter with 35 hits and 27 runs batted in.
Carly Turner, Sr., East Noble
Turner broke the school record with 12 home runs this season and led the team with 46 RBIs. She only had four strikeouts in 103 plate appearances and hit .490 and slugged .917.
Turner was a third team all-state selection and an alternate for the All-Star game. She made the All-Northeast 8 second team as a corner infielder and was the team most valuable player.
Avan Beiswanger, Sr., East Noble
Beiswanger made the All-NE8 first team as an outfielder, and she was awarded the honor of the Knights’ best defensive player. She was a .317 hitter and was second on the team with 32 runs scored. Beiswanger led the Knights in steals (14), walks (17) and outfield putouts.
Maliah Hampshire, Sr., East Noble
Hampshire was another threat to go deep at any time for the Knights. She hit for an average of .520 with six home runs, 10 doubles and 32 RBIs. Hampshire finished with 39 hits and 23 runs scored.
Lauren Lash, Sr., East Noble
Lash was one of the best catchers in the area once again and finished with a .958 fielding percentage with 103 putouts and 11 assists. At the plate, she was .439 hitter with four home runs, 14 doubles, 21 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
Bre Walter, Sr., Prairie Heights
Walter was a dangerous hitter at the top of the Panther lineup. She hit .604 with 55 hits, three doubles, 37 runs scored and 11 RBIs. She had 34 steals and a fielding percentage of .972. She was an All-NECC honoree.
Kalli Aaron, Jr., Prairie Heights
Aaron also made the All-NECC team after batting .488 with an on-base percentage of .527 and slugging .893. She had 41 hits, including seven home runs and 11 doubles with 39 RBIs and 33 runs.
Lillie Booher, Jr., Prairie Heights
Booher followed Aaron in the lineup and was another solid hitter. Booher hit .453 with a. 511 on-base percentage and a .773 slugging percentage. After hitting having 34 hits, including seven doubles and five home runs, driving in 23 runs and scoring 18 runs, Booher received all-conference recognition.
Jenica Berkes, Sr., Central Noble
Berkes was the Cougars’ workhorse in the circle this season, tossing 90 2/3 innings. She was 9-3 with an ERA of 2.32. Berkes had 137 strikeouts and two shutouts. At the plate, she was a .361 hitter with 22 hits, five doubles and 22 RBIs.
Casey Hunter, Sr., Central Noble
Hunter might have batted near the bottom of the lineup, but she was still a dangerous hitter. She hit .476 with three doubles, 17 RBIs and 23 runs scored. Hunter was an All-NECC selection.
Breanna Waikel, Sr., Central Noble
Waikel was the best hitter for the Cougars. She led the team with a .491 average, 28 hits, nine doubles and 26 RBIs. She also scored 16 times and was an all-conference honorable mention.
Jayci Kitchen, Fr., Eastside
Kitchen burst on to the softball season and was impressive her first season. She led the Blazers with 50 hits, 41 runs, 30 RBIs, 14 walks, 29 stolen bases. Kitchen also hit an average of .538 and struck out twice in 111 plate appearances. She was also a first team All-NECC selection.
Grace McClain, So., Eastside
McClain led Eastside with 15 doubles and two home runs. As an all-conference honoree, she hit .458 with a slugging percentage of .735, 38 hits, 24 runs and 28 runs batted in.
Faith McClain, Jr., Eastside
McClain hit for a .476 batting average, an on-base percentage of .529 and a slugging percentage of .733. She had 42 hits with nine doubles, six triples, a homer. McClain drove in 26 runs, scored 38 runs and stole 15 bases.
Megan Knox, Jr., Lakewood Park
Knox was one of the best hitters in the area and in the state for the 2021 season. She hit well over .600 and also led her team with plenty of home runs, runs batted in and runs scored.
Eva Foulk, Sr., Fremont
Foulk earned all-conference and all-area recognition after she led the Eagles to the Class 1A Lakewood Park Sectional title. She led the team with a batting average of .358 and 34 hits. Foulk had a homer, two triples, eight doubles, 18 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
Harper Henney, Jr., Angola
Henney was the leadoff hitter for the Hornets and was a serious threat to reach base almost every time. She was a .402 hitter with a on-base percentage of .466. She led Angola in hits (37), runs scored (24) and stolen bases (10) and made the All-NECC squad.
Mariah Hosted, Sr., Churubusco
While also running track and earning all-area honors in that sport, Hosted makes the all-area softball team after being an All-State selection and making the ICGSA North All-Star team.
She was a .462 hitter for 2021 and had one grand slam, two home runs, three doubles, three triples, 25 RBIs, 21 runs scored and 26 stolen bases.
Kaitlyn Keck, Fr., Lakeland
Keck was another solid hitter in the Laker lineup. She hit for an average of .525 and slugged .915. Keck finished with 31 hits, six homers, 24 RBIs, 27 runs, five doubles and nine stolen bases.
The KPC Media Group All-Area Softball Team honorable mentions are Garrett’s Hallie McCoy, Fremont’s Kate Gannon, Churubusco’s Ashlyn Erwin, East Noble’s Elliot Rouch, Prairie Heights’ Kiana Allshouse, DeKalb’s Jayla Brown and Brenna Spangler, Lakewood Park’s Grace Merkel, Sam Schlotter and Mackenzie Shepherd, Eastside’s Skyelar Kessler and Mataya Bireley, Central Noble’s Bridgette Gray and Libby Goldey, Angola’s Alyssa Kyle and Adison Campagna and Westview’s Savana Strater.
