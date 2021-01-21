Prep Girls Basketball
CN pulls away from Fairfield
ALBION — The Cougars used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Falcons for a 60-43 win Tuesday.
Central Noble outscored Fairfield 24-10 in the final period.
Lydia Andrews led the Cougars with 18 points. Meghan Kiebel had 15, and Madi Vice added 13.
The Falcons were led by Brea Garber, who finished with 23 points.
Knights defeat Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — East Noble hit 10 three-point shots in a 53-45 win over Prairie Heights Tuesday.
The Knights were led in scoring by Bree Walmsley and Avan Beiswanger, who each finished with 14 points. Carly Turner and Kylie Garton had 10 points apiece.
Alayna Boots led all scorers with 21 points, and Karlie Hartman contributed 11 points for the Panthers.
Prep Boys Basketball Knights top LPC
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Bishop Luers 75-37 on Tuesday night.
Aiden Fetters had 13 points and Levi Hindle scored nine for the Panthers (5-5). The Knights are 3-5.
PH loses at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Prairie Heights lost to Woodlan 63-49 Tuesday night.
Joe Reidy had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead the Warriors (4-7). The Panthers are 3-11.
Heights won at home against Hamilton 60-35 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game Saturday.
College Hockey Trine drops exhibition game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s hockey team lost to the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-18 team 8-1 in an exhibition game Tuesday night at USA Hockey Arena.
The USNTDP U18 team is made up of talented teenagers and most of them have committed to NCAA Division I hockey programs. A large majority of the teams is 17 years old, and a couple of the players are only 16. The team’s season began in early October and has an 18-5 record against primarily junior teams and small college hockey teams.
The Thunder competed with the U18 team for two periods before the U18 boys dominated the third period with five goals and outshooting Trine 21-2.
Corey Robertson scored a power play goal for Trine to tie the game at 1 with 7 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first period. Brendan Prappas had the assist.
Shane Brancato made 36 saves for the Thunder.
