WATERLOO — DeKalb wrestling coach Travis Gaff wasn’t impressed with his team, even though they won their first match over Bishop Luers in Wednesday’s home triple dual meet.
As the Barons warmed up in their wrestling room while Luers was wrestling Bishop Dwenger, Gaff left it in the hands of his seniors — Rafe Worman, Carter Miller, Caleb Hermey and Jacob Leming.
Whatever they said worked, as the Barons’ performance shifted 180 degrees and they beat the Saints 37-30 to get a sweep for the night.
“I left the room. I told our seniors, because this is the last time they’re going to wrestle at home, to say whatever they needed to say to get us ready to wrestle,” Gaff said. “I let them handle it.
“I’m so proud of that effort. We wrestled the way we’re capable of wrestling. That’s how we need to wrestle at (the Northeast 8 Conference meet) Saturday, and at sectional the next Saturday.”
A pin by Ashton Eddy at 126 against Tom Farrar sealed the Baron win. DeKalb had led 31-30 entering that final match. Miller (220) and Landon Armstrong (285) also pinned their opponents for the Barons, while Braxton Miller (132) won by major decision.
Gaven Hopkins (145) scored a reversal with four seconds to go to get an 8-6 decision over Dwenger’s Simon Garrett.
“Big credit to all of our guys. Every single guy really turned it around,” Gaff said.
“That doesn’t make me less frustrated with the way the first one went. We wrestled absolutely the worst I’ve seen us wrestle against Luers. We won because of forfeits but we did not wrestle well at all.”
The Barons won 48-25 but received six forfeits. The Knights have only eight wrestlers.
Only four Barons won contested matches: Hermey at 195, Carter Miller at 220, Armstrong at 285 and Braylon Meyer at 106.
Gaff let his feelings be known between his team’s two matches, and got the result he wanted.
“There were some stern words,” he said. “They responded. They did everything right. They supported each other. That last meet is what we’re capable of.
“Dwenger has beaten a lot of good teams this year. They’re really sound. We just came with a different energy level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.