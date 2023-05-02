High Schools Necessary number of schools reduced for Emerging Sports
INDIANAPOLIS — The path for Emerging Sports, like girls wrestling and boys volleyball are currently, to become official varsity sports in Indiana has become easier, thanks to the Indiana High School Athletic Association Board of Directors at its Monday afternoon meeting during its annual review of the boy-laws.
The board unanimously approved 17-0 of reducing the necessary number of school participating in an Emerging Sport from 150 to 100 before that sport would become officially sponsored and a state tournament implemented.
The minimum of 40 schools per district was also struck from the rule.
The big issue up for potential discussion was a proposal that changes the way schools are classified in the four-class sports. That proposal was tabled for further study until the June 22 Executive Committee meeting.
That proposal was submitted by IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig on behalf of the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and called for classifying four-class sports of baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball using fixed enrollment figures. Class 4A would be schools with enrollments of 1,400 students and up. Class 3A would be for schools with enrollment from 600 to 1,399 students. Class 2A would be for schools with enrollment from 325 to 599 students. Class 1A would be for schools with enrollments of 324 or less.
Boys Prep Volleyball East Noble rallies past Barons for first win in program history
WATERLOO — East Noble won its first match of the season Monday evening, defeating DeKalb in five sets on the Barons’ senior night. The scores were 19-25, 22-25, 25-8, 25-20, 15-9.
Brycen Ortiz had 13 assists, five kills and two block assists for the Knights. Justice Reese had 12 assists and four aces. Braydon Collins had 11 kills, and Elijah Delashmit had six aces and six block assists.
Prep Baseball Lakewood Park downs Crusaders
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park defeated the Fort Wayne Crusaders 14-4 in five innings on Tuesday at the Ash Center.
Corbin White was 3-for-3, with a doubles, two stolen bases, three runs scored and four runs batted in to lead the Panthers (7-8). He was also hit by a pitch.
Carson Boles and Kolten Kirtley were both 2-for-3 with a walk for LPC. Kirtley had a run and two RBIs. Boles had two runs and an RBI. Jensen Ridderheim also had two hits. Wes Harms and Kayden Kirtley each had two runs. Kirtley also had a triple.
Mason Jolloff pitched the first three innings and got the win. He allowed two hits and struck out five. Then Kolten Kirtley pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Middle School Track & Field East Noble, DeKalb compete in North Side Relays on Saturday
FORT WAYNE — Both East Noble teams finished second in the Middle School Relays at North Side Saturday.
The Knight boys were second to Holy Cross 89.5-89. DeKalb was third with 78 points.
The EN girls were second to Lakeview, 88-84. DeKalb was sixth with 42.
In the boys’ meet, East Noble won the 4-by-400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 51.19 seconds, won the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:45.84, and was first in the 2,000 distance medley relay in 5:29.62.
The Knights had two individual win from Alex Phillips in the 100-meter dash in 11.98 seconds and from Alex Scott in the 400 in 55.35 seconds.
EN’s Aiden Everage was second in the shot put at 41-2. Ian Burkhart was third in the 800 in 2:24.90, and the Knights were third in the 4-by-100 relay in 51.30 seconds.
Corbin Smith won three events for the Barons, the 800-meter run in 2:13.08, the 1,600 in 5:02.33, and high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet, 2 inches. Lachlan Brown was first in the discus with a throw of 45-6.
DeKalb was second in the 4-by-200 relay in 1:54.13.
In the girls’ meet, East Noble’s Ellisyn Will won the high point award for the girls. She won the 100 (13.41 seconds) and 400 (1:01.52). She was part of the Knights’ two winning relays, the 4-by-400 in 4:32.02 and the distance medley relay in 6:09.52.
The Knights also had three runner-up finishes, the 800 sprint medley relay in 2:07.69, Gracyn Koons in the 800 in 2:39.59, and Lynden Boese in the 1,600 in 6:12.77.
DeKalb had three fourth-place finishes, the sprint medley relay in 2:18.42, the 4-by-200 relay in 2:06.01, and Addysen Brand on the long jump at 13-4.5.
