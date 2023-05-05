College Softball Thunder sweep Hornets, win MIAA regular season title
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine run-ruled Kalamazoo twice in five innings on Friday to clinch the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season title.
The Thunder (32-4, 15-1 MIAA) won 11-0 in game one and 9-0 in game two. They will host the four-team MIAA Tournament Thursday and Friday. Calvin, Alma and Adrian will be the other teams in the field.
At Kalamazoo on Friday, Debbie Hill (7-3) and Alexis Michon combined on the one-hit shutout for Trine. Hill went the first three innings and struck out three in getting the win.
Freshman Karley Trine was 2-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and four runs batted in for the Thunder. Emma Beyer had two hits, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored three times. Cassie Woods also had three runs, and Hill had a two-run double.
In game two, Anna Koeppl (13-0) and Lauren Clausen combined on a one-hit shutout for Trine. Koeppl went the first four innings to get the win, striking out seven.
Karley Trine was 2-for-3 for the Thunder, reached on an error, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Amanda Prather had two hits and three RBIs. Woods and Emma Lee each had two hits and two runs. Beyer also had two hits and an RBI.
The Hornets are 18-18, 6-10.
College Baseball Thunder win season finale
ANGOLA — Trine ended its season with a 2-1 win over Hope in the second game of a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader Friday afternoon at Jannen Field.
The Flying Dutchmen won game one 7-5 to clinch a berth in next week’s MIAA Tournament.
In game two on the Thunder’s senior day, they opened the bottom of the sixth inning with singles by Daniel Rumberger and Matthew Martin. Then Hope made a throwing error after Adam Stefanelli laid down a bunt, allowing Rumberger and Martin to score.
Freshman Will Gimble started for Trine (15-24, 6-15 MIAA) and shut out the Flying Dutchmen on three hits over five and two-thirds innings with four walks and four strikeouts.
Robert Kortas (1-0) was effective in relief over two and two-thirds innings before running into some trouble in the ninth. Hope pinch hitter Logan McCoy singled home a run with one out to make it a 2-1 game, then Jace DeMann singled off Thunder closer Noah Brettin to put the leading run on base. But Brettin got a foul out and fly out to end it for his fourth save of the season.
Rumberger had two hits in the nightcap after getting a single in the opener.
In game one, Hope (20-18, 12-9) scored all of its runs in the fourth, but had to fend off a Thunder comeback attempt. Al Money and Devin Meeuwsen both had two-run singles in the big inning.
Jackson O’Keefe had three hits and drove in a run for Trine. Stefanelli, Martin and Cory Erbskorn had two hits apiece. Stefanelli also scored twice.
Prep Baseball Sectional pairings unveiled
INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings for the 56th IHSAA Baseball State Tournament were announced on Sunday evening.
Sectional games will be played on May 24-29. Local teams will be playing in sectionals held at Carroll (Class 4A), Garrett (Class 3A), NorthWood (Class 3A), Westview (Class 2A) and Fremont (Class 1A).
A total of 389 baseball teams statewide were placed in sectional brackets. The postseason road will once again end with the IHSAA State Finals at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The four state championship games will be played on June 16 and 17.
IHSAA Local Sectional
Baseball Pairings
Class 4A, No. 5 (at Carroll)
May 24: First round, Northrop vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.
May 26: Semifinals — F.W. North Side vs. Snider, 6 p.m.; Carroll vs. Northrop-DeKalb winner, 7:45 p.m.
May 29: Final, between semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class 3A, No. 21 (at Garrett)
May 24: First round, Garrett vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.
May 25: First round — Heritage vs. Angola, 5 p.m.; Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 7 p.m.
May 27: Semifinals — Woodlan vs. Garrett-Concordia winner, 11 a.m.; May 25 winners, 1 p.m.
May 29: Final, between semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class 3A, No. 22 (at NorthWood)
May 24: First round — West Noble vs. Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.; East Noble vs. Wawasee, 8 p.m.
May 27: Semifinals — First-round winners, noon; Fairfield vs. NorthWood, 2:30 p.m.
May 29: Final, between semifinal winners, noon
Class 2A, No. 38 (at Westview)
May 24: First round — Churubusco vs. Westview, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
May 27: Semifinals — First-round winners, 11 a.m.; Whitko vs. Central Noble, 1 p.m.
May 29: Final, between semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Class 1A, No. 51 (at Fremont)
May 24: First round, Bethany Christian vs. Canterbury, 5 p.m.
May 25: First round — Hamilton vs. Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.; Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.
May 27: Semifinals — Blackhawk Christian vs. Bethany-Canterbury winner, 11 a.m.; May 25 winners, 1 p.m.
May 29: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Prep Softball Sectional pairings announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings for the 38th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Softball State Tournament were announced on Sunday evening.
Sectional games will be played on May 22-27. Local teams will be playing in sectionals held at DeKalb (Class 4A), Angola (Class 3A), NorthWood (Class 3A), Eastside (Class 2A) and Lakewood Park Christian (Class 1A).
Defending Class 2A state champion Eastside has a first-round bye in its sectional and will play the Central Noble-Prairie Heights winner in the second semifinals on May 23 around 7:30 p.m.
A total of 372 softball teams statewide were placed in sectional brackets. The postseason road will once again end with the IHSAA State Finals at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette. The four state championship games will be played on June 9 and 10.
IHSAA Local Sectional
Softball Pairings
Class 4A, No. 5 (at DeKalb)
May 22: First round, Snider vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.
May 23: Semifinals — Northrop vs. Carroll, 6 p.m.; F.W. North Side vs. Snider-DeKalb winner, 7:30 p.m.
May 25: Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, No. 21 (at NorthWood)
May 22: First round — Wawasee vs. Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.; East Noble vs. West Noble, 7:30 p.m.
May 24: Semifinals — Lakeland vs. Wawasee-FF winner, 5:30 p.m.; NorthWood vs. WN-WN winner, 7:30 p.m.
May 26: Final, between semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A, No. 22 (at Angola)
May 22: First round, Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo, 6 p.m.
May 23: First round — Concordia vs. Garrett, 5:30 p.m.; Angola vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
May 24: Semifinals — Woodlan vs. BD-Leo winner, 5:30 p.m.; May 23 winners, 7:30 p.m.
May 25: Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, No. 35 (at Eastside)
May 22: First round, Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
May 23: Semifinals — Westview vs. Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.; Eastside vs. CN-PH winner, 7:30 p.m.
May 25: Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, No. 51 (at Lakewood Park Christian)
May 23: Semifinal, Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
May 24: Semifinal, Fremont vs. Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
May 27: Final, between semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Middle School Soccer EN ties Indian Springs
East Noble’s boys soccer team tied Indian Springs at 1 on Thursday. Mateo Salazar scored the Knights’ goal.
Barons down Crestview
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys won 5-1 over Crestview Thursday.
Dawson Cleverly had three goals for the Barons. Ryker Ball and Christian Johnson also scored.
Grady Hall had two assists and Johnson had one.
Middle School Golf Knights 3-1 last week
East Noble went 3-1 playing three matches in the middle of last week.
The Knights defeated Garrett on April 27 by a score of 245-295. Lily Oburn, Easton Mannikko and Carter McKinley all shot 46s for East Noble.
EN also had Kane Garton with 53 and Jaylee Baker with 54.
The Knights also won the junior varsity match 336-341. Liberty Caldwell led East Noble with 61.
On April 26, the Knights lost to DeKalb 222-248. EN was led by Oburn with 43.
The Knights also had Mannikko and Taylen Haley with 50s, Garton with 51 and McKinley with 54.
In frigid weather on April 25 at Cobblestone in Kendallville, East Noble shot 228 to win a three-team match. Canterbury was second with 250, and Oak Farm had 275. McKinley led the Knights and earned medalist honors with 42.
EN also had Mannikko with 44, Oburn with 45, Garton with 46 and Baker with 51.
