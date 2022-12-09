Prep Boys Basketball Fremont defeats Hamilton
HAMILTON — Fremont defeated Hamilton 90-31 Friday night. The Eagles are 3-1.
Sophomore Bryce Parnin had 18 points, eight rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals to lead Fremont. Brogan Blue had 14 points, five rbounds and two steals. Cayden Hufnagle added 13 points and three assists.
Clayton Spaw had 10 points and Dylan Holiday scored seven for Hamilton, who lost at Edon (Ohio) 57-11 on Thursday.
In other area action Friday night, Churubusco won its first game of the season with a 52-28 victory at South Adams.
Prep Girls Basketball Lakers lose to Falcons
BENTON — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 59-33 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night. Brea Garber had 20 points to lead the Falcons (10-1, 4-0 NECC).
Peyton Hartsough, Alivia Rasler and Olivia Oman had eight points apiece for the Lakers are 5-5, 1-2.
In other area action Friday night, East Noble lost at Bellmont 53-22 in a Northeast 8 Conference game.
Lakewood Park tops Cavaliers
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Canterbury 54-44 on Thursday.
Grace Kamleiter scored a prep career-high 19 points to lead the Panthers. Ava McGrade had 15 points and seven rebounds. Jade Carnahan had nine points, 13 boards and nine assists. LPC had 17 assists as a team.
Marines best Fremont JV
HAMILTON — Hamilton’s varsity team defeated Fremont’s junior varsity squad 39-36 Friday.
Jasmine Schiek had 14 points and Ali Vereda scored 13 to lead the Marines (5-4). Abbi Dager added six points.
College Basketball Trine men fall at Wisconsin-Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team lost its first game of the season Thursday night, falling at Wisconsin-Stevens Point 53-49.
Jake Buchanan had 15 points to lead the Pointers (6-3).
Brent Cox and Nate Carbaugh each had 11 points for the Thunder (6-1). Cox also had 10 rebounds and two assists.
Emmanuel Megnanglo and Aidan Smylie each had eight points for Trine. Megnanglo also had 10 rebounds, four blocked shots, three steals and two assists.
