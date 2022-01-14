Prep Basketball Westview, CN among girls NECC consolation winners
EMMA — Westview’s girls basketball team defeated Fremont 34-33 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game Thursday evening.
After the game was tied at 18 after three quarters, the Warriors edged the Eagles 34-33 in the fourth quarter to win the game.
Hope Bortner had 16 points and two steals to lead Westview. Sara Lapp had eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
Jada Rhonehouse had 23 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists for Fremont.
In other NECC girls consolation games, Central Noble won at Hamilton 66-14 and West Noble lost at Fairfield 44-27.
Warriors win NECC boys consolation in overtime over Lakeland Lakers
EMMA — Westview defeated Lakeland 59-58 in overtime in a Northeast Corner Conference Boys Basketball Tournament consolation game Thursday night.
In other boys consolation games, Angola won at Hamilton 72-22 and Churubusco lost at Fairfield 72-36.
Prep Swimming Barons defeated at Norwell
OSSIAN — Norwell defeated DeKalb in boys and girls dual meets Tuesday.
Norwell won the boys meet 144-34, and the girls meet 133-44.
Lilly Budde won the butterfly for the DeKalb girls. Gavin Richardson was first in the 500 freestyle for the DeKalb boys.
Competing individually for Eastside, Chloe Buss had the second-fast time in the individual medley and Madison Rohm was second-fastest in the 500 freestyle.
Norwell 133, DeKalb girls 44
200 Medley Relay: 1. Orwell (Melcher, R. Meredith, Krug, E. Meredith) 2:04.61. 3. DeKalb (Yarian, Rogers, Budde, Chautle) 2:16.62. Eastside — Millay, Buss, Rohm Willibey, 2:35.4. 200 Freestyle: 1. Coyne (Nwl) 2:16.33, 4. Edwards (DK) 2:31.75, 5. Langschwager (DK) 2:47.61, 6. Perry (DK) 3:06.01. 200 IM: 1. Krug (Nil) 2:30.62, 2. Chautle (DK) 2:44.41, 5. Stippe (DK) 2:55.38. 50 Freestyle: 1. Heyerly (Nil) 27.42, 3. Rogers (DK) 29.65, 4. Yarian (DK) 29.79, 6. Niccum (DK) 41.05.
Diving: 1. Shanks (Nwl) 146.9. 100 Butterfly: 1. Budde (DK) 1:15.43, 4. Edwards (DK) 1:25.89. 100 Freestyle: 1. E. Meredith (Nwl) 58.88, 4. Chautle (DK) 1:06.14, 5. Rogers (DK) 1:06.8, 6. B. Steckley (DK) 1:19.2. 500 Freestyle: 1. Coyne (Nwl) 6:15.33, 2. Shipe (DK) 6:42.21. Eastside — Rohm 6:33.62, Willibey 7:52.67.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (E. Meredith, Ad. Heyerly, Au. Heyerly, Page) 1:53.37, 4. DeKalb (Edwards, Perry, Langschwager, Stippe) 2:08.17. Eastside: Millay, Willibey, Buss, Rohm, 2:17.84. 100 Backstroke: 1. Page (Nwl) 1:10.13, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:12.59, 5. Budde (DK) 1:23.55, 6. Perry (DK) 1:42.04. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Reinhart (Nil) 1:20.06, 4. Langschwager (DK) 1:34.75, 5. Niccum (DK) 1:58.4, 6. B. Steckley (DK) 2:03.52. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Page, Krug, E. Meredith, Melcher) 4:01.62, 2. DeKalb (Yarian, Rogers, Chautle, Budde) 4:23.94.
Norwell 144, DeKalb boys 34
200 Medley Relay: 1. Norwell (Reidenbach, K. Zimmer, J. Peterson, Page) 1:50.66, 3. DeKalb (Richardson, Yarian, Meyer, Gillespie) 2:05.21. 200 Freestyle: 1. J. Peterson (Nwl) 2:03.7, 3. Gillespie (DK) 2:15.05, 4. Richardson (DK) 2:15.16. 200 IM: 1. K. Zimmer (Nwl) 2:18.71, 4. Yarian (DK) 2:56. 50 Freestyle: 1. Page (Nwl) 22.97, 4. Nagel (DK) 32.15, 5. Stucky (DK) 35.91.
Diving: 1. B. Zimmer 178.4. 100 Butterfly: 1. S. Peterson (Nwl) 1:01.43, 4. Meyer (DK) 1:08.03. 100 Freestyle: 1. Page (Nwl) 52.85, 4. Dunaway (DK) 1:11.5, 5. Stucky (DK) 1:25.83. Boys 500 Freestyle: 1. Richardson (DK) 6:07.13.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (S. Peterson, J. Peterson, Reidenbach, Page) 1:38.16, 4. DeKalb (Gillespie, Nagel, Stucky, Dunaway) 2:06.66. 100 Backstroke: 1. J. Peterson (Nwl) 1:01.32, 3. Meyer (DK) 1:14.15, 5. Yarian (DK) 1:26.74, 6. Dunaway (DK) 1:36.6. 100 Breaststroke: 1. K. Zimmer (Nwl) 1:05.13, 4. Gillespie (DK) 1:27.82, 5. Nagel (DK) 1:32.98. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Melcher, Meredith, K. Zimmer, Anderson) 3:54.68, 4. DeKalb (Yarian, Richardson, Dunaway, Meyer) 4:48.66.
College Cross Country Beckmann earns academic honor
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — DeKalb graduate Lauren Beckmann was one of 13 cross country runners from Central Michigan to earn Mid-American Conference All-Academic honors recently.
A junior biology major, Beckmann had a 3.93 grade-point average in being named to the honor team for the third straight season.
To be eligible, student-athletes must have a GPA of 3.2 or better, and participate in at least half of her team’s competitions.
Beckmann was the No. 3 runner for the Chippewas with a 6K time of 22:27 in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional at Evansville in November. She was 42nd as CMU took sixth in the MAC meet at Eastern Michigan two weeks earlier.
College Basketball Trine men outlast Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team won 75-68 over Olivet in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Wednesday night.
The Thunder (9-5, 2-1 MIAA) had 22 points off of 16 Comet turnovers.
Nick Bowman had 27 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Trine. Bryce Williams had 18 of his 21 points in the first half and hit six three-pointers for the game.
Kendallville’s Brent Cox added nine points for the Thunder. Emmanuel Megnanglo had six points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots off the bench.
Eddie Thigpen and Tevin Ali each had 16 points for Olivet (4-10, 1-2). Ali also had 12 rebounds and two blocks.
Trine-Kalamazoo women’s game postponed
ANGOLA — Trine University’s home women’s basketball game with Kalamazoo scheduled for Saturday afternoon was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The game will be made up on Jan. 24 at the MTI Center, starting at 7:30 p.m.
College Volleyball Thunder men fall in season opener
FORT WAYNE — Trine University men’s volleyball team opened its season with a four-set loss to Indiana Tech Thursday night. The scores were 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17.
It was William Dowdy’s debut as the Thunder’s coach.
Ted Hofmeister had 11 digs, nine kills and two block assists for Trine. Kevin Boncaro had 11 kills, four digs and an ace. Ryan McDonald had 34 assists, five digs and a block assist.
