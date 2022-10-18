College Soccer Thunder women roll at Alma
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team defeated Alma 5-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Tuesday afternoon.
Teresa Ashbrook had two goals and an assist and Bella Mabry had three assists to lead the Thunder (9-4-2, 4-1-1 MIAA).
Abby Robison, Olivia Butterworth and Andrea Wright also scored for Trine. Veronica Ocampo had an assist. Sophie Aschemeier made three saves in goal in getting the shutout.
The Scots are 3-6-2, 2-4.
Middle School Volleyball Prairie Heights, Cougars split 6th grade matches
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble’s sixth grade volleyball teams ended their seasons last Tuesday at Prairie Heights.
The Panthers won the “A” match 25-20, 19-25, 16-14. The Cougars won the “B” match 25-24, 20-25, 15-10.
“It has been a great season and we have seen so much improvement,” CN coach Samantha Schoeff said.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl reported these high scores for the week of Oct. 10.
BOWLERS OF THE WEEK
Men: Bryce Mapes 184 pins above average
Women: Becky Wolfe 110 pins above average
Youth: Natalie Sarll 108 pins above average
MEN
Moose: Jake Laturner 256, Matt David 257, Ryan David 715 series.
Booster: Lucas Schutt 702 series, Logan Sparkman 268, Kris Levy 259, 725 series; Brian Mapes 275, Bryce Mapes 279, 748 series; Chris Toyias 254, 723 series; Rob Wilson 269, Mike Hadley 256.
Friday Tri: Adam Dibble 257.
WOMEN
Moose: Ashley Eddingfield 215, 506 series; Rachael Gardner 210, 556 series; Nycole Adcox 210.
Booster: Heather Newman 529 series, Dawn Simmons 533 series, Cheyenne Woods 508 series.
Scratch: Madi Flaugh 213, 513 series.
Friday Morning Trio: Jackie Kurtz 226, 571 series.
Bowler & Bowlerettes: Jackie Kurtz 555 series.
YOUTH
Majors: Elizabeth Jones 222, 550 series; Kreigh Dumont 213, Harper Sparkman 207 series; Josh Wirges 256, 646 series.
