Prep Girls Basketball LPC tops Canterbury
AUBURN — Lakewood Park beat Canterbury 52-10 on Thursday.
Ava McGrade led the Panthers (3-7) with 14 points. Maddi Beck had 13 points and Jade Carnahan scored 11.
LPC also won the junior varsity contest over the Cavaliers.
Prep Wrestling Barons best Luers
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb won 60-15 over Bishop Luers on Thursday.
Braylon Meyer won by technical fall for the Barons at 106 pounds. DeKalb won eight matches by forfeit.
In other area action Thursday, Angola defeated visiting Fremont 46-30 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual and East Noble won a Northeast 8 Conference dual at Leo 61-10.
DeKalb 60, Bishop Luers 15
106 — Meyer (D) technical fall Gatchell 16-0. 113 — Zent (D) won by forfeit. 120 — A. Miller (D) won by forfeit. 126 — Daring (BL) pinned Anderson, 3:38. 132 — Johnson-Huhn (D) won by forfeit. 138 — Hicks (D) major dec. Knipp 17-6. 145 — Arnett (D) won by forfeit. 152 — B. Miller (D) won by forfeit. 160 — Rigsby (D) won by forfeit. 170 — Ma. Daring (BL) dec. Knepper 3-1. 182 — Dunn (D) won by forfeit. 195 — Mi. Daring (BL) won by forfeit. 220 — Ley (D) dec. Galicia 8-7. 285 — L. Armstrong (D) won by forfeit.
Heights tops Spartans
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights defeated Homestead 43-25 on Wednesday.
The Panthers (9-0) got pins from Sam Levitz (145 pounds), Luke Severe (160), heavyweight Bailey Robison and freshman Tavvin Kyle (195).
Prairie Heights 43, Homestead 25
(* — first match)
106 — Khanhphane (H) dec. Kresse 11-7. 113 — R. Shaffer (PH) won by forfeit. 120* — Brody Hagewood (PH) major dec. Godinez 12-2. 126 — G. Roberts (PH) dec. Heisler 11-6. 132 — Houser (H) dec. Brock Hagewood 8-7. 138 — G. Arsini (H) dec. M. Levitz 6-2. 145 — S. Levitz (PH) pinned Miller, 4:58. 152 — E. Arsini (H) pinned Lounsbury, 5:43. 160 — Severe (PH) pinned Schoff, 4:42. 170 — R. Scott (H) major dec. Sheets 12-1. 182 — N. Scott (H) pinned Krieger, 2:40. 195 — Kyle (PH) pinned Ryan, 3:49. 220 — Allen (PH) won by forfeit. 285 — Robison (PH) pinned Bauer, 2:45.
Blazers top North Side
FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s wrestling team was a 35-30 winner over North Side Wednesday.
Cody Collins and Tanner Wicker won their matches by pin. Briar Munsey had a 17-1 technical fall win.
Cedric Collins, Timmery Hunter and Conner Mutzfeld were winners by forfeit.
Garrett dual match canceled
GARRETT — Due to the illness issues that are going around Garrett High School over the past week, the Railroaders’ home varsity wrestling dual with Wawasee scheduled for Saturday was canceled and the junior varsity team will not travel to Plymouth’s meet.
Garrett’s varsity team is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday with a home dual match against sectional rival Carroll at 6:30 p.m. The Railroader JV team will wrestle a dual meet at Northrop on Monday at 6 p.m.
College Football Trine’s Naif, Hibbets earn all-region honors
MINNEAPOLIS — Trine University junior linebacker Kyle Naif and senior placekicker Ryan Hibbets recently earned All-Region 4 honors from D3football.com
Naif made the All-Region 4 second team defense, and Hibbets was selected to the region’s third team.
Region 4 in NCAA Division III football included the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, the North Coast Athletic Conference and the Ohio Athletic Conference.
Naif led the 6-4 Thunder in total tackles with 77 and in quarterback sacks with 5.5. He also had 9.5 tackles for loss, recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, and forced a fumble. The Riverview, Michigan, native also blocked two punts on special teams.
Hibbets, from Monticello, was 33-of-36 on extra point kicks and make nine of 12 field goal attempts. His season long made field goal was twice from 46 yards out.
Of regional interest, Albion senior receiver Justin Thomas, Briton senior offensive tackle Jared Nighswander and Manchester senior placekicker Andrew Kibler all made the all-region first team.
Mount Union (Ohio) junior quarterback Braxton Plunk was picked Region 4 Offensive Player of the Year. Second-year Purple Raiders coach Geoff Dartt was chosen the region’s Coach of the Year. Marietta (Ohio) senior defensive linemen Drake Neuberger and Kyle Gallagher shared Region 4 Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Prep Swimming Hornet teams grow in victory
ANGOLA — Angola’s swim teams defeated Fort Wayne South Side Wednesday at the YMCA of Steuben County, 118-34 in the girls’ meet and 129-5 in the boys’ meet.
The Hornets set 15 new season-best times in the girls’ meet and 15 new season PRs in the boys’ dual.
The Angola girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brooke Shelburne, Taylor Shelburne, Ella Sears and Frances Krebs broke their own school record set earlier this season with a winning time of 3 minutes, 55.58 seconds.
Fremont freshman Camilo Vega swam the best time in the boys’ 200 individual medley in 2:24.80.
Angola girls 118, F.W. South Side 34
(all AHS swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (G. Shelburne, Powers, F. Krebs, Sears) 2:08.73, 3. AHS (Baker, Farlow, M. Krebs, Rodriguez) 2:27.80. 200 freestyle — 1. B. Shelburne 2:12.08, 2. G. Shelburne 2:23.59, 5. Farlow 2:38.98. 200 individual medley — 1. T. Shelburne 2:28.54. 50 freestyle — 1. Sears 26.83, 2. Antos 29.52, 3. Rodriguez 29.89. 100 butterfly — 1. F. Krebs 1:05.51, 2. M. Krebs 1:19.55. 100 freestyle — 1. T. Shelburne 58.54, 2. Antos 1:06.97, 4. Towers 1:27.56. 500 freestyle — 1. Powers 6:14.16, 2. Baker 7:38.74.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (T. Shelburne, B. Shelburne, Powers, Sears) 1:53.65, 2. AHS (G. Shelburne, M. Krebs, Antos, Rodriguez) 2:03.77, 3. AHS (Morucchio, Towers, Angelo, Baker) 2:25.96. 100 backstroke — 1. F. Krebs 1:07.24, 2. B. Shelburne 1:10.67, 4. Farlow 1:24.06. 100 breaststroke — 1. G. Shelburne 1:25.46, 2. M. Krebs 1:27.82. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (B. Shelburne, T. Shelburne, Sears, F. Krebs) 3:55.58, 2. AHS (Powers, Farlow, Rodriguez, Antos) 4:36.14.
Angola boys 129, F.W. South Side 5
(all AHS swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (Sanders, E. Bussema, O. Koch, Shannon) 1:59.82, 2. AHS (Cooper, Sweeney, Young, Newburg) 2:07.53. 200 freestyle — 1. M. Miller 2:02.15, 2. Hosek 2:17.59, 3. Keller 2:45.49. 200 individual medley — 1. Vega (Fremont) 2:24.80, 2. Sweeney 2:26.07, 3. Cooper 2:37.53, 4. O. Koch 2:49.81. 50 freestyle — 1. Shannon 25.49, 2. Forrest (Fre) 26.18, 3. Young 26.88, 4. Gri. Michael 31.91. 100 butterfly — 1. Sanders 1:05.78, 2. Vega (Fre) 1:08.38, 3. E. Bussema 1:12.63, 4. O. Koch 1:13.02.
100 freestyle — 1. M. Miller 54.63, 2. Hosek 57.22, 3. Forrest (Fre) 57.50, 5. Keller 1:14.40. 500 freestyle — 1. Young 5:58.39, 2. Cooper 6:33.09. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (M. Miller, Shannon, Hosek, E. Bussema) 1:55.25. 100 backstroke — 1. Sanders 1:02.54, 2. Newburg 1:24.19. 100 breaststroke — 1. E. Bussema 1:08.69, 2. Shannon 1:18.77, 3. Gri. Michael 1:59.15. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Sanders, Keller, Hosek, M. Miller) 4:01.57, 2. AHS (Young, Newburg, O. Koch, Cooper) 4:36.14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.