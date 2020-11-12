Girls Basketball
Barons blast North for first victory
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb picked up its first win of the season with a 48-21 rout at North Side Tuesday.
The win was the first for new Baron coach Noah Stuckey.
Christina Yarian had 14 points and Sarah Brown had 11 to lead the Barons (1-2).
Carla Hicks had nine rebounds and Brown grabbed seven. Maddie Hickman had three assists and four steals.
DeKalb led 15-4, 33-7 and 41-11 at the quarter breaks.
Panthers fall to Patriots
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights was beaten 46-41 by Heritage on Tuesday night.
Trevyn Terry led the Panthers with 14 points, and Kennedy Kugler dropped in 13 points and seven rebounds.
Alayna Boots finished with eight points.
West Noble downs Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — The Chargers picked up their second win of the season with a 47-38 win over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Mackensy Mabie led West Noble with 24, Taytlynn Forrer scored 10 and Nichelle Phares added eight.
The Chargers lost the junior varsity contest 53-23.
Lakers upended by Goshen
LAGRANGE — Lakeland was held down in a 40-26 loss to Goshen on Tuesday.
Bailey Hartsough finished with a team-high 12 points, Faith Riehl added five and Peyton Hartsough scored four.
Goshen’s Brynn Shoup-Hill had a game-high 13 points.
Postponements East Noble pushes back three events
KENDALLVILLE — The start of the East Noble boys basketball and wrestling season will be later than originally scheduled because of the football team playing in this week’s Class 4A Regional championship game against Marion.
The boys basketball season opener with West Noble scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24 will now be played on Friday, Dec. 4. The contest against Lakeland for Saturday, Nov. 28 was moved to Tuesday, Jan. 19. Both are 6 p.m. starts for the junior varsity.
The wrestling match at New Haven scheduled for Nov. 24 was pushed back to Monday, Jan. 18.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl’s best reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top performances for the week of Nov. 2.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week included Ron Jordan for men (155 pins over average), Amanda Klinker for women (106) and Madi Flaugh for youth (118).
MEN: Moose — Jim Smith 266, Tom Slaughter 256, Mike Carper 255, Jon David 255. Booster — Chad Griffith 299, 711 series, Jason Flaugh 280, 736 series, Gary Gatchell 265, 752 series, David Thies 258, 721 series, Stanley Woods 257, Logan Sparkman 257, 731 series, Ron Jordan 252, Greg Dini 711 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jason Flaugh 289, 745 series, Joey Glover 256. Friday Morning Trio — Rocky Barrand 262. Masters & Slaves — Kris Levy 257. Adult-Youth — Ed Gowgiel 268.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachel Gardner 234, 610 series. Coffee — Jane Ellert 514 series. Booster — Nycole Adcox 212, 606 series. Dawn Simmons 209, 541 series, Heather Newman 202, 572 series, Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 234, 646 series; Amanda Klinker 212, 529 series.
YOUTH: Kyle Toyias 234, 624 series, Skyler Plummer 233, Ty Bell 226, 618 series, Madi Flaugh 223, 631 series, Juli Plummer 202, 525 series.
