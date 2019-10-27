CULVER — Lakewood Park’s volleyball team bounced back after dropping the first game to Pioneer in the Class 1A regional Saturday.
When Pioneer took the third game to regain the advantage, Lakewood Park was out of comebacks.
Pioneer scored the first seven points of the fourth game and remained in control to finish a four-game victory in the battle of Panthers. Scores were 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17.
Pioneer moved into the evening championship match against Morgan Township, which swept Triton in three games in the other semifinal.
The uncle vs. nephew coaching matchup again went in favor of Pioneer’s Rod Nies, whose team also got the better of Lakewood Park coach Will Robbins’ squad two years ago.
“They’re a good team. I expected my uncle to bring it,” Robbins said. “They’ve got a lot of tough kids and they rose to the challenge.
“They’re well-trained team. We knew their game plan, we just didn’t execute. We still have quite a few young players that just the moment, the pressure, they got a little bit timid. We just didn’t stay aggressive, and they’re an aggressive team.”
Lakewood Park (20-10), which had rallied after dropping the first two games to defeat Blackhawk Christian for the sectional title, appeared jittery at the start of Saturday’s regional. Pioneer nabbed the first four points and never trailed in the first game.
Haley Kruse’s kill pulled Lakewood Park within 10-9, but a serving run by Pioneer’s Hailey Cripe, which featured an ace, stretched the margin to 15-9.
Lakewood Park fought back to within 21-16 on a Kruse kill and a Peyton Lyons kill of an errant Pioneer pass, but could get no closer.
The second game didn’t look much different at the outset, with Pioneer bolting to a 9-3 lead on a kill and a block by Cripe. Back-to-back kills by Melanie Lee seemed to settle the Lakewood Park players down and stoke up their crowd, which was the smallest in number among the four schools but easily the loudest.
Kruse delivered three kills as Lakewood Park got even at 13-13. Her ace put Lakewood Park up 16-14, and another kill from Lee provided the lead for good at 17-16. Kruse finished the game with a kill.
Lakewood Park struggled with the downside of the emotion in the third game, however, and began to have passing problems. Pioneer took advantage by knocking down several stray passes for points.
“If you don’t stay aggressive with your passing and attack the ball early, and you let the ball get on you, that’s when you make passing mistakes,” Robbins said.
Lakewood Park led 7-6 on a Lee kill. She delivered two more to keep the game close before Mackenzie Walker served a run of five straight for Pioneer and opened a 19-12 lead. Madison Blickenstaff had two kills as Pioneer pushed its lead into the double digits.
The momentum had swung for good, and Pioneer controlled the fourth game throughout.
Lakewood Park loses only two seniors, Lee and Genesis Baker, and its young players should benefit from having experienced the tournament atmosphere.
“That was the talk we had (following the match), you either win or you learn,” Robbins said. “I hope they learn from it, and they’ll get better. The emotion they’re feeling right now, they can bottle that up and use that as motivation to work harder in the weight room and in practice.”
