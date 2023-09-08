Trine placekicker Dan-Le Hernandez vs. Anderson

Trine University kicker Dan-Le Hernandez (99) kicks off against Anderson University last Saturday night in Anderson. The Thunder kick off the home portion of the 2023 season tonight against Rose-Hulman.

 David Vantress

ANGOLA — There’s no place like home, and the Trine University football team is getting to open the home portion of its season tonight at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium against Rose-Hulman.

The Thunder are riding high after kicking off the season last week with a dominating 61-0 win on the road at Anderson University.

