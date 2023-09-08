ANGOLA — There’s no place like home, and the Trine University football team is getting to open the home portion of its season tonight at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium against Rose-Hulman.
The Thunder are riding high after kicking off the season last week with a dominating 61-0 win on the road at Anderson University.
Trine continues its non-conference tour of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference this week with the visit from the Fighting Engineers. Rose-Hulman (0-1) comes to Angola off a 33-21 loss to DePauw in Week 1.
Rose-Hulman gave up 535 yards of total offense to DePauw in that contest.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said his team will have its hands full and a tougher challenge on both sides of the football this week against the Fighting Engineers.
“We didn’t play perfect last week,” Abbs said. “The difference in talent made up for a lot of the errors, so there are some things we have to clean up if we want to beat some of the good teams that are coming up on our schedule.”
Chief among those things being turnovers, Abbs said. The Thunder had two interceptions and a lost fumble against the Ravens.
The Fighting Engineers are led by senior quarterback Miguel Robertson, who last week against DePauw completed 25-of-37 passes for 202 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Senior receiver Daniel Heury caught more than half of Robertson’s completed passes, with 13 catches for 85 yards.
Abbs said his Thunder also need to be more disciplined. Trine racked up 80 yards in penalties.
“Our technique at times was pretty sloppy,” Abbs said. “But I was impressed with the toughness and our aggressiveness. That really stood out on the film, and if you’re going to pick a couple of attributes, toughness and aggressiveness are big ones.”
Kickoff on Shive Field at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium today is slated for 7 p.m.
