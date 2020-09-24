Prep Volleyball
Lakers sweep Eastside
BUTLER — Northeast Corner Conference leader Lakeland defeated Eastside in three sets Tuesday. The scores were 25-20, 25-17, 25-11.
Bailey Hartsough had 18 kills, 10 digs and three assists for the Lakers (14-3, 7-0 NECC), who put 94.5% of their serves in play.
Kelsie Bowling had 15 kills, nine digs and three aces for Lakeland. Lilly Baird had 30 assists and eight digs. Peyton Hartsough had 13 digs, and Kendall Moore had three aces. Faith Riehl had eight digs and was 16-16 serving.
Mataya Bireley had 11 kills and Allison Hoffelder had five for Eastside. Skyelar Kessler served four aces and added 10 assists and seven digs. Hoffelder had eight assists.
Eleanor Neumann and Josie Richman had one block each. Paige Franz led Eastside with 22 digs.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco won over visiting Hamilton 25-5, 25-4, 25-10.
Angola bests Fremont
FREMONT — Angola defeated Fremont 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Brea Harris had nine kills and 12 digs for the Hornets. Makailah Thompson had 12 digs and three aces. Teagan Mattox had 16 assists, and Morgan Gaerte had eight kills.
Andrea Barry had 14 digs and Jada Rhonehouse had eight kills for the Eagles. Eva Foulk added seven digs, three aces and a block.
6th Grade Volleyball
Eastside teams split with Westview, LakewoodBUTLER — Eastside’s sixth grade volleyball teams split matches with Westview and Lakewood Park.
On Monday, the sixth grade A team defeated Westview 12-25, 25-16, 15-13. Tuesday, the sixth grade A team was a 25-14, 25-24 winner over Lakewood Park.
Emily McClain had seven aces and one kill in the Westview win. Rylan Moughler had three kills and two aces. Danelle Guerra had two aces and a kill. Carly Carnahan had two kills and an ace.
Against Lakewood Park, Guerra had five aces and a kill. Moughler had two aces and a kill. Carnahan served three aces to go with one kill. Teagan Vanover had two aces and two kills and Micah Fuentes had three aces and a kill.
The sixth-grade B team lost to Westview 25-10, 25-18 and lost to Lakewood Park 25-10, 25-18.
For Eastside, Adyson Brown and Faith Spicer each served three aces to go with one kill against Westview. Marbella Avila had two aces.
Against Lakewood Park, Bella Krenkel had three aces and three kills. Spicer had three aces.
Boys Soccer Legends edge Lakewood Park on Tuesday
AUBURN — Fort Wayne North was a 2-1 winner over Lakewood Park Christian Tuesday.
The Legends (5-6-3) scored the eventual game-winner with 22 ½ minutes to play.
The Panthers (6-3) scored first with 18:47 left in the first half. Blake Miller got the goal with an assist from Zach Collins. North tied it on a penalty kick with 4:50 to go in the half.
Lakewood Park had 13 shots on goal to seven for North. Panther keeper Luke Carnahan made five saves.
The JV teams played one half with North winning 2-1. Kyle McKenzie scored for Lakewood Park.
Knights down Eagles
COLUMBIA CITY — East Noble beat Columbia City 3-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Monday.
Cristian Sanchez had two goals for the Knights. Nick Klein also had a goal.
Prep Football CN to host Unified Sectional
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the pairings for the third annual Unified Flag Football State Tournament on Monday. All area teams will play in the Central Noble Sectional on Oct. 3.
DeKalb will play Carroll in the first-round game at 1 p.m. on the northwest field while the host Cougars will play Fort Wayne North Side on the southeast field.
The DeKalb-Carroll winner will play East Noble in the other semifinal game at 2:15 p.m. The sectional final game will be played at 3:30 p.m. Those two games will be played in the middle of the Central Noble football field.
Fans should on the east side of the CN campus near the soccer field. Dogs are not allowed.
Admission is $5. Concessions will be available. Social distancing and wearing masks are emphasized to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Charger JV team wins
BENTON — West Noble’s junior varsity team won at Fairfield 14-8 on Monday.
Mark Day had 23 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown to lead the Chargers (4-1, 2-0 Northeast Corner Big School division). West Noble ran for 240 yards.
Johnathon Schwartz rushed six times for 48 yards for the Chargers and caught a touchdown pass from Derrick Slone. Brady Barth made both extra-point kicks.
DMS teams down New Haven on Tuesday
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb Middle School’s football teams both brought home wins from New Haven Tuesday.
The seventh-grade Barons romped to a 41-0 win over the Bulldogs to remain unbeaten. Brady Culler ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Grayden Pepple. Noah Spears also had two touchdowns and Brodi Wilson also had one.
Tristan Blaker ran for a one-point conversion. Wilson was 4-for-5 on PAT kicks, worth two points each in middle school play.
DeKalb’s eighth-grade team rolled over the Bulldogs 36-14 to improve to 4-1. Graham Blythe had three touchdowns and three receptions. Caidan Hinkle ran for two scores and also had a reception. A.J. Ross had two receptions.
Gibson Dunaway was 3-of-5 on extra point kicks. Kyson Yoder recovered a fumble.
Boys Tennis Leo deals DeKalb conference loss
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo edged DeKalb 4-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday.
Owen Holwerda won at three singles for the Barons 6-3, 6-2 over Mikey Roselle. Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel were 6-2, 6-2 winners over Douglas Lomont and Matthew Boxbeg at two doubles.
Garrison Miller won 6-1, 6-4 over Landon Holwerda at one singles for Leo, and Aaron Brandenberger won 6-3, 6-0 over Jack McComb at two singles.
The Lions’ No. 1 doubles duo of Will Crawford and Isaac Coohon won 6-4, 6-0 over Krue Nagel and Kaine Smith.
Leo also took the JV match 3-2.
M.S. Cross Country Cougars defeat PH
ALBION — Central Noble Junior High defeated Prairie Heights 20-38 on Tuesday.
In the girls’ race, Cougar Alyssa Spohr was the winner and teammate Adelaide Hopf was the runner-up. Kyanne Bailey was fourth, Taylor Custer was sixth and Kyla Sickafoose placed seventh.
In the boys’ race, Cole Lake led Central Noble with a sixth-place finish. Keegan Knight finished eighth.
Soccer Angola Youth League canceled
ANGOLA — Trine University announced on Monday that the Angola Youth Soccer League hosted by the Thunder men’s soccer program will not be played this fall.
The longstanding option for youth soccer in Angola was scheduled to begin on Sunday. Trine men’s soccer players and coaches provided some instruction and ran drills, followed by games taking place a few Sundays each fall.
College Tennis Thunder men too much for Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Manchester 9-0 on Tuesday. The Thunder won five of the six singles matches in straight sets.
On Monday in Winona Lake, Trine lost to Grace 7-0.
Tuesday’s results
Trine 9, Manchester 0
Singles: 1. Isaac Everitt (TU) def. Isaac Miller 6-2, 6-4. 2. Aaron Streit (TU) def. Andrew Kibler 6-0, 6-0. 3. Mitch Rose (TU) def. Samuel Hollingsworth 6-1, 6-0. 4. Ryan Smith (TU) def. Austin Arnold 4-6, 7-5, ret. 5. Drew Dixon (TU) def. Blake Rentschler 6-0, 6-4. 6. Alex Mullet (TU) def. Connor Glen 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Streit-R. Smith (TU) def. I. Miller-Hollingsworth 8-5. 2. Dixon-Eric Gaby (TU) def. Kibler-Arnold 8-1. 3. Everitt-Mullet (TU) def. Rentschler-Glen 8-2.
Trine women defeat Manchester, Olivet
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s women’s tennis team prevailed over Manchester 9-0 on Wednesday. The Thunder only lost four games in singles and two games in doubles.
At Marshall, Michigan, High School Sunday, Trine bested Olivet 9-0. The Thunder only lost nine games in singles.
Wednesday’s results
Trine 9, Manchester 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Karly Eichenauer 6-0, 6-1. 2. Jadyn Davis (TU) def. Maddy Russow 6-1, 6-0. 3. Eva Morales (TU) def. Michayle Rasbaugh 6-1, 6-0. 4. Ellie Cole (TU) def. Natalie Kotlin 6-0, 6-0. 5. Trista Savage (TU) def. Rebecca Porter-Winst 6-0, 6-1. 6. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Connie Hart 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. Eichenauer-Russow 8-1. 2. Savage-Andrea Jordan (TU) def. Rasbaugh-Kotlin 8-1. 3. Lozier-J. Davis (TU) def. Porter-Winst-Hart 8-0.
Sunday’s results
Trine 9, Olivet 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Desiree Luque Pradas 6-0, 6-3. 2. Jadyn Davis (TU) def. Makenzie Borg 6-0, 6-0. 3. Eva Morales (TU) def. Emily Foulk 6-1, 6-0. 4. Ellie Cole (TU) def. Julia Miklusicak 6-0, 6-4. 5. Trista Savage (TU) def. Kalli Sackrider 6-0, 6-0. 6. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Morgan Allen 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. Borg-Pradas 8-2. 2. Savage-Andrea Jordan (TU) def. Foulk-Miklusicak 8-0. 3. Lozier-J. Davis (TU) def. Allen-Sackrider 8-2.
College Golf Trine men second in Adrian event Saturday
JACKSON, Mich. — The Trine University men’s team was second to Spring Arbor, Michigan, 295-306, in the second Irish Hills Invitational hosted by Adrian College Saturday at Grande Golf Club.
Freshman Jack Brockie was tied for third individually with a 74 to lead the Thunder. Sophomore Mitch Lowney was tied for fifth with a 76. Trine also had 78s from Carlos Coeto and Todd Mieske and a 79 from Mark Civanich.
Seven other Thunder players played in the tournament as individuals. Senior Cameron Ruge tied for fifth with a 76.
Also playing for Trine were Mitch Blank with an 83, Auburn’s Zach Frane with an 84, Jeffery Uhls with an 86, Jacob Roeder with 87, Jordan Brandman with 91 and Justin Glessner with 92.
