FREMONT — The result of the 2022 IHSAA Class 1A Baseball Fremont Sectional was hardly in doubt on Saturday.
After being denied the championship thanks to COVID-19 canceling a season and Blackhawk Christian beating them a year, the Eagles finally brought home the title that had eluded them the two previous years, defeating Hamilton 16-0 in five innings in the morning's semifinal, before scoring at will against Bethany Christian to win 23-2 in five innings in the title game.
"We knew that Blackhawk Christian would be the team that'd give us fits here," Eagles coach Justin Bock said of their first round game. "But Bethany has come a long way as a much more competitive team. I knew that their lefty has held some people in check and I hoped that we could put some good swings on them early."
Fremont did exactly that, putting six runs on the Bruins in the first inning behind seven hits, including three doubles and a triple, before most fans had a chance to settle in.
"If we hadn't gotten picked off two times, three times really, we may have been able to continue hitting there, but our bats came out today," Bock said.
Four players, Nick Miller (3-for-4, 2B, 3 runs batted in), Remy Crabill (3-for-5, 2B, 3B, 3 runs, 2 RBIs), Jacob Wagner (3-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs) and Colten Guthrie (3-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) all led the team at the plate in the championship game with three hits each.
Ethan Bock (2-for-3, 2B, 3B, 3 runs, 4 RBIs), Corbin Beeman (2-for-3, 3 runs, 1 RBI) and Brody Foulk (2-for-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI) had big contributions in hitting and scoring as well.
The closest danger Fremont had all day was in the bottom of the first when the Bruins answered with two runs of their own after an Eagles error to trail 6-2, before it was all Eagles from there.
After three innings with the Eagles up 12-2, Wagner, a senior, led off the fourth following a Crabill single to hit his second home run of both the season and his career to give Fremont a 14-2 lead, starting another six-run inning.
"It was just one of those days," Wagner said. "I just kind of felt loose. We came out a little sluggish in warmups, but everything turned around really quick."
Crabill had a two-run home run in his own right during the semifinal game against Hamilton, hitting 1-for-1 and finishing with 2 runs and 4 RBIs in that game.
"I felt really natural today," Crabill said. "I just kind of go with the flow and went up there and swung the bat. The ball falls when it falls."
In the fifth, Eagles players Isaac Hirschy, Dylan Friend, Sam Verdin, Connor Trobaugh (1-for-1, 2 runs, 1 RBI) and Isaac McFeely all crossed the plate to tack on five more runs for Fremont.
Picking up the win at the mound against the Bruins (10-15) was freshman Cayden Hufnagle (3 innings pitched, 2 strikeouts, 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 bases on balls) while Bock pitched two in relief (3 hits, 1 strikeout).
The Eagles (23-8) will play Caston (19-6) on Saturday at South Bend Clay in the South Bend Washington Regional. They will play in the second semifinal game following Morgan Township-South Central (Union Mills), slated for 1 p.m., with the championship game scheduled for 8 p.m.
"The last couple of experiences in the regional, there were some teams with big records and looked like tough teams, not that they weren't but they hadn't played the schedule we had," Coach Bock said. "I feel like our schedule from this season prepares us to play the teams that we will face in the regional so that they're not overwhelming."
Fremont Sectional Semifinal
Fremont 16,
Hamilton 0
Wagner (3-for-4, 2B, 1 run, 2 RBIs) and Gabel Pentecost (3-for-4, 2B, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs) led the team in hitting while Trobaugh (3 runs) and Miller (1 run) each added a triple.
Friend (6 strikeouts, 3 hits, 1 BB) earned the win at the mound, pitching four innings, before Miller threw three strikeouts in ten pitches to close out the game against the Marines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.