College Soccer
Trine men end fall season with loss
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team ended its fall season with a 4-0 loss to Lawrence Tech Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils scored two goals in each half. Jaden King had two goals for Lawrence Tech.
Troy Saylor made three saves in the Thunder goal. After an exhibition loss at Bethel, Trine finished its fall season at 4-1.
The Thunder begin their Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association spring season at Calvin on March 25, 2021.
M.S. Soccer Angola girls win Jr. NECC Tourney opener
ANGOLA — Angola Middle School’s girls soccer team had contributions from everybody in defeating West Noble 2-0 in a first-round match of the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets scored both of their goals in the second half. Sadie Schneider scored in the third minute of the second half, and Karleigh Gillen tallied in the 52nd minute of the match.
Addi Sallows had two saves in the Angola goal to earn the shutout. The Chargers made an offensive push late in the match, but Yellow Jacket defenders cleared away each attack.
The win on Wednesday came 16 years to the day AMS won its first tournament championship in the old Tri-County Athletic Conference.
Football
Eighth-grade Barons win finale
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team closed its season with a 44-18 win against Riverview Wednesday.
The Baron offensive line opened holes for the running game and gave quarterback Will Weber time to throw.
Caidan Hinkle ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. Graham Blythe had a rushing touchdown. A.J. Ross had several receptions and a touchdown run. Jason Freudenberger also ran for a score.
Jaiden Stokes hit 4-of-6 on extra point kicks, worth two points each in middle school play.
The team finished the season at 6-2.
In a statement, the coaching staff said “The coaches are very proud of the improvement and teamwork this team displayed throughout the year. We are looking forward to continued development at the high school level. It was a great group of kids to coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.