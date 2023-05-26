ANGOLA — In a three-game series, the team that takes the first game usually seizes the advantage.
It wasn’t easy, but the Trine University softball team did just that in Game 1 of the Angola Super Regional Friday afternoon at SportONE/Parkview Field, getting out to a 4-0 lead and then having to hold on for dear life in the top of the seventh to escape with a 4-3 win and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three affair.
With its 16th win in a row, Trine improved to 39-4. Concordia dropped to 40-4 with its first loss in 32 games.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said his team’s patience paid off.
“It took us awhile to get going,” Danklefsen said.
When that happened, it was the back end of the Thunder order getting it done, with a hit from No. 8 hitter Ashleigh Tranter and two triples from No. 9 batter Ainsley Philips.
This one shaped up early as a fast-moving pitcher’s duel between Trine’s Debbie Hill and Concordia’s Gina Followell.
It was the Thunder breaking onto the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fifth. Phillips tripled and scored on a Cassie Woods sacrifice fly.
Trine added on in the bottom of the sixth, getting a run on a squeeze play and two more on another triple by Phillips.
Hill was sent back out to try and close out the game, but after two Falcon runners got on, Gabbi Gazianio clubbed a three-run homer to rightcenter.
A weird play led to a scary moment for the Thunder as a weird-hop grounder first rolled up third baseman Scarlet Elliott’s arm, then bounced over shortstop Amanda Prather’s head. Prather landed awkwardly on one of her feet after attempting to corral the grounder. But after the game, she said she is okay.
Alexis Michon came in with one out and finished the game for her fifth save, getting a strikeout and a flyout to center.
Concordia coach Steve Crook said his team is resilient and will look to bounce back early today.
“We saw what we expected to see today, starting with a couple of great pitching performances,” Crook said.
Crook said he and his squad weren’t aware they carried a 31-game winning streak into Friday’s game.
“This is a great group,” Crook said. “We don’t focus on streaks.”
Game 2 is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch today. If Concordia wins, Game 3 would start at approximately 3:30 p.m.
But the Thunder are not planning on needing to play Game 3. Their approach today is going to be the same it’s been throughout the postseason when presented with a chance to close out an opponent.
“One and done,” Phillips said.
