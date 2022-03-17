AUBURN — Danielle Lesser made history at Lakewood Park Christian.
Now she’s moving on to a program that’s also made some history at the University of Saint Francis. She committed to compete in cross country, and indoor and outdoor track for the Cougars Monday.
Competing by herself, Lesser became Lakewood Park’s first regional cross country qualifier last fall, and now will join a Saint Francis program that cracked the NAIA rankings for the first time ever last season.
“It’s really exciting,” Lesser said. “I’m so glad I have this opportunity and I’m excited for next year. The team and community were great, and the coaches are awesome.
“I think I can fit in well. It sounds like a home for me and a second family.”
Lesser took 27th place in 22:19 in the Northrop Sectional and earned a spot in the West Noble Regional, where she placed 45th in 21:41, the first-ever Panthers runner to make it that far.
She was a KPC Media Group All-Area selection.
“She’s a great student,” Saint Francis coach Corey Birchmeier said. “She has really good grades and a real strong work ethic. Her coaches told us about how hard she worked and how much she enjoyed being a runner.
“Those are two of the biggest things in our program, the academics and being willing to come in and work hard every day to be the best you can be. Dani embodied those things, and we’re excited to bring her in as another piece of building what we think we can have.”
Lesser said her major will be something in the medical field.
She has one more track season with the Panthers. Her role in track at Saint Francis has not yet been determined.
“We haven’t talked a lot about (her role in track), whether she’ll be middle distance like 800 or mile, or a little bit longer distance like the 5K. She’ll have to make that decision when she gets to campus.”
Lesser feels her time at Lakewood Park gives her a good base from which to work.
“It’s been awesome. My team and my coaches have been like a family for me. I’m definitely going to remember them,” Lesser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.