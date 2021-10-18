This is my favorite time of year. Football is winding down and basketball is just about to get underway. Before we all head inside our respective barns for the winter, we get see some of the best football teams in the area, hopefully, make deep runs in the postseason.
I think we have a couple of teams that can make some noise in sectional play and beyond.
Here’s my football sectional preview with favorites, contenders and dark horses.
Class 4A Sectional 19
Favorite: Leo
For the second year in a row, the Lions (9-0) are my favorite to come out of Sectional 19. Will this be the year Leo ends its sectional drought? It’s been 10 years since the Lions of raised a sectional trophy. The last two years East Noble has ended their season. If the Knights (6-2) are going to do it this year, it will come this Friday night.
The Lions are loaded with a talented senior class, led by senior linemen Landen Livingston and D.J. Allen. Mason Sheron, Carson Hoeppner and Kaden Miller are all capable of leading Leo to a sectional title.
Contenders: East Noble, NorthWood
East Noble is an obvious contender, because it played Leo the closest this season, even though the game was close until the end. The Knights’ biggest challenge in this sectional is Friday’s game against the Lions. If they can take down the favorite, the rest of the sectional opens up for a title run.
For East Noble to be successful and win their third straight sectional title, they will need all of their stars to shine. From Kainon Carico to Rowan Zolman to Bryce Charles.
NorthWood (5-4) opens the tournament against Northridge (5-4). The Panthers beat the Raiders by 34 for less than a month ago. This time around, it will probably be closer. The winner has a favorable match against the winner of Columbia City (4-5) and Angola (2-7).
Dark horse: Columbia City
The Eagles have the talent on offense to be competitive and make a run to the championship game. Can Greg Bolt and Co. put it together for a couple of games and make their first sectional final appearance since 2014?
Class 3A Sectional 26
Favorite: Mishawaka Marian
The Knights (6-3) do have three losses coming into sectional play, but they play the toughest schedule by far compared to the rest of the sectional. Marian has the most explosive player in the bracket in Greg Atkinson, who plays on both sides of the ball. He has four interceptions and taken two back for touchdowns, and Atkinson had 27 catches for 570 yards and seven scores. And he’s dangerous in the return game. Good luck stopping him.
Contenders: Tippecanoe Valley, Jimtown
Jimtown (7-2) has been on a hot streak, winning seven in a row. Its two losses are to two formidable foes, Concord and NorthWood.
The path for the Jimmies to the final is easier than the path of the Vikings. Jimtown opens against West Noble, then would play the winner of John Glenn-Lakeland. All three are .500 or below.
Tippecanoe Valley (9-0) has two good running backs, Braden Shepherd and Jamasyn Virgil. Both have over 500 rushing yards, and Virgil has 12 touchdowns and Shepherd has seven. Branson McBrier is a very accurate quarterback. He’s completed nearly 70 percent of his passes with 992 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Vikings’ defense has allowed seven points per game.
Dark horse: Garrett
The path is difficult for the Railroaders (4-5). They open with Tippecanoe Valley. For Garrett to string a couple of wins together it will have to rely on its defense and running game. Their defense has played well for most of the season, led by Trey Richards, and Robert Koskie is capable earning a lot of tough yards on the ground.
Class 2A Sectional 35
Favorite: Bishop Luers
There were three fan bases who were happy to see the Knights (8-1) lose to Snider on Friday night. Panther fans, fans of Carroll and Eastside fans. Snider and Carroll shared the Summit Athletic Conference title with the Knights after the loss, and to some degree, they look beatable, which brings hope to Blazer fans.
But the Knights are an overwhelming favorite. Quarterback Carson Clark broke the all-time passing record in the SAC this season, and he has plenty of targets to go to. Brody Glenn, Jayden Hill and Antwian Lake all average more than 12 yards per reception. Glenn leads the team with 45 catches, 850 yards and 14 touchdowns. When Luers stays on the ground, Sir Hale is one of the best in the area. He has 1,036 rushing yards and 16 scores.
Contenders: Eastside
For the Blazers to pull off the upset and defeat Luers, it will need to find a way to make sure it rains for a few days leading up to the sectional championship. Eastside didn’t have trouble on a muddy surface last Friday while the Knights did.
If Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate in that regard, then the Blazers (9-0) will have to play nearly a perfect game to win the sectional title. But that’s a few weeks away. Laban Davis has carried Eastside on offense. He’s almost rushed for 1,500 yards and thrown for over 1,000. If Eastside is going to win the title, he’s going to play a big part in it.
Dark horse: Central Noble
The Cougars (7-2) will get a second crack at the Blazers if they get past Whitko on Friday. (And they should.) Similarly for Eastside to beat Bishop Luers, Central Noble will need nearly a perfect game to beat the Blazers.
Will Hoover and Tyler Shisler will need to control the clock with the run game and the defense will have to play a lot better than it did a couple of weeks ago.
Class 1A Sectional 44
Favorite: Adams Central
The Flying Jets (8-1) have been dominant this season. Their lone loss was to Eastside, which could be a game plan for Churubusco to follow this Friday night.
Adams Central has not allowed a point in the month of October. Its defense has allowed 41 total points all season, and the Blazers were the only team to score more than one touchdown.
Contenders: Churubusco
The Flying Jets are the Eagles’ biggest challenge since the Week 4 loss to Eastside. Churubusco (7-2) is playing its best football of the season and has pitched four shutouts in the last five weeks. If any team has a chance to upset the Flying Jets, it’s the Eagles.
Hunter Bianski will have to be his normal, wrecking-ball self and the trio of Wyatt Marks, Nick Nondorf and Riley Buroff will have to put up their best rushing output of the season.
Dark horse: Northfield
The Norsemen (6-3) are on the other side of the bracket from Adams Central and Churubusco. They open against Fremont (3-6), and the winner will face Triton (3-6), which drew the bye.
Running back Jaydan Gershert has rushed for 869 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Quarterback Jake Haldermen has over 1,000 total yards and 16 total touchdowns. That’s going to be a dangerous combination for the Eagles and Trojans to slow down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.