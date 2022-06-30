WEST LAFAYETTE — Lakeland High School senior-to-be Ben Keil reached the round of 16 in the Boys State Junior Golf Championship earlier this week at the Ackerman-Allen Course.
Keil tied for 13th in the two rounds of stroke play that took place on Monday and Tuesday. He shot 3-over par 146 (74-72), then won his first two matches on Wednesday before losing to Jake Cesare of Westfield in the round of 16, 5&4.
On Wednesday, Keil defeated Brady Moore of Richmond in the first round of match play, 1 up. Then Keil beat Northridge senior-to-be Brock Reschly 1 up in round 2.
Garrett sophomore-to-be Carter Demske was in a seven-way tie for 29th place in stroke play at 151 (76-75), then lost his only match 3&1 to Zionsville’s Maclean Dudasko. Dudasko recently graduated from Zionsville High and will begin golfing at NCAA Division III Wittenberg (Ohio) University in roughly a couple of months.
