CHICAGO — Angola native Shane Livensparger drew Major League Baseball umpiring assignments on the season's opening weekend, working the three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox Friday through Sunday.
Livensparger, 36, was the third base umpire on Friday, the second base umpire on Saturday and the first base umpire on Sunday.
Livensparger, a 2002 Angola High School graduate, was the third base umpire in an exhibition game last Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston between the Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Livensparger appreciated the support he received online for his most recent callup to the majors in a Facebook post on the page of Angola-based online media outlet Hometown Media. "Thank you all for the kind comments and support!" Livensparger wrote. "Proud to call Angola, home!"
Livensparger, who lives in Jacksonville, Florida, began his professional umpiring career in 2009 and umpired his first MLB game on June 10, 2017. He worked the World Baseball Classic qualifying games in 2017 and was the first base umpire in last season's Triple-A All Star Game at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, on July 10, 2019.
Livensparger was an umpire in Triple-A's International League for the past five years and, according to the website retrosheet.org, has umpired 108 Major League Baseball games over the past three seasons.
Livensparger is also a certified fitness instructor who focuses heavily on providing fitness training for sports officials. He is also the co-founder and producer of The RomRod, a portable fitness stick that helps improve range of motion, mobility and barbell technique.
