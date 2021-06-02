The Northeast Corner Conference announced its all-conference softball team earlier this week.
Regular season champion Fairfield led the way with four players making the team, including Kayla Miller, Mackayla Stutsman, Brooke Sanchez and Sydney Stutzman. MaKenna Steele earned honor mention recognition.
Westview, the NECC Tournament champs, had three earn their way on the team. Alexys Antal, Addie Bender and Bri Caldwell were all selected.
Central Noble had three players on the team, Bridgette Gray, Jenica Berkes and Casey Hunter.
Bre Walter, Kalli Aaron and Lillie Booher of Prairie Heights were named All-NECC, and West Noble’s Kacee Click, Tori Franklin and Taytlynn Forrer all made the first team.
Eastside had Grace McClain, Jayci Kitchen and Skyelar Kessler receive all-conference recognition. Angola’s Harper Henney and Adi Campagna both were selected to the All-NECC team.
Churubusco’s Mariah Hosted, Lakeland’s Keirstin Roose, Fremont’s Eva Foulk and Garrett’s Hallie McCoy were all named to the first team.
Honorable mentions were: Angola’s Hailey Weisenauer and Alyssa Kyle, Central Noble Bree Waikel and Emma Marker, Churubusco’s Ashlyn Erwin and Kasey Snyder, Eastside Ryleigh Howe, Fremotn’s Kate Gannon and Jada Rhonehouse, Garrett’s Sheri Boucher and Kaitlyn Bergman, Lakeland’s Kaitlyn Keck, Prairie Heights’ Kiana Allshouse, West Noble’s Jacelynn McDonald and Westview’s Savana Strater.
