INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the sectional draws for volleyball on Sunday night.
The KPC area has five sectionals with local teams. The sectionals begin next Tuesday for sectionals with seven or more teams. For six-team sectionals, play gets underway next Thursday, Oct. 14. The semifinals and finals for each sectional will take place next Saturday, Oct. 16.
In the Class 4A sectional at Carroll, DeKalb and East Noble match up in the first round on Thursday night. The winner will face the host Chargers, which have won 12 straight sectional titles, in the first semifinal on Saturday morning.
On the other side of the bracket, Snider faces Northrop in the first round with the winner taking on North Side in the second semifinal.
The Class 3A sectional at Lakeland has the host Lakers and West Noble playing in the first round. The Chargers play Tippecanoe Valley in the first match next Thursday, then will be followed by Lakeland-NorthWood.
The winner of West Noble-Tippecanoe Valley will play Jimtown in the semifinals, and the victor of Lakeland-NorthWood takes on Wawasee in second semifinal match.
The other area Class 3A sectional is hosted by Angola and it is loaded with plenty of talent. Next Tuesday, Leo faces Concordia with the winner facing Bishop Dwenger in the first semifinal on Saturday.
The other side of the bracket features Bishop Luers versus Angola and Garrett against Woodlan next Thursday evening. The winners of those two matchups play one another in the second semifinal on Saturday.
The Class 2A sectional at Central Noble has five area teams in it. The host Cougars lead off play with a match against Westview in the first contest next Thursday. That match will be followed by Churubusco versus Eastside.
The winner of the Central Noble-Westview will play Fairfield in the first semifinal, and the winner of the Churubusco-Eastside face Prairie Heights in the second semifinal.
In the Class 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional, Fremont faces the host Braves in the first round next Thursday. The winner faces Hamilton in next Saturday’s semifinal. Defending sectional champion Lakewood Park drew the bye and will play the winner of Bethany Christian-Elkhart Christian in the second semifinal.
