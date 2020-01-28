WATERLOO — The senior night magic wore off for the DeKalb girls Tuesday.
Not only did DeKalb recognize seniors Allyson Stuckey, Mackenzie Cox and Addison Ruby prior to the game, but those three scored the first three baskets for the Barons, who battled tough against Snider in a rough-and-tumble, up-and-down game.
The Panthers stormed out of the dressing room with a 10-0 run to begin the second half, however, and gave the Barons only four points in the third quarter in pulling away to a 56-40 win.
Jaiden Eastom scored five quick points, then Payton Gorman scored off a steal, and the Panthers were off and running with a 35-23 lead. Maddie Hickman’s three-point play finally got the Barons on the board in the second half at the 3:33 mark of the quarter, but Snider led 38-26 by that point.
Coach Brett Eltzroth let all three seniors take a bow as he removed them from the game one at a time in the closing minutes.
Gorman and Jada Kepney had 16 points each to lead the Panthers (5-16), and Eastom finished with 11. Gorman and Tasia Chaney both had 13 rebounds as DeKalb struggled on the glass against the taller, quicker Panthers.
All but one Baron player who got into the game scored. Ruby and Hickman shared team honors with six points apiece.
DeKalb took the junior varsity game 37-30. Amanda Day and Elizabeth Martin had eight points apiece for the Barons.
