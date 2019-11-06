WATERLOO — Heritage increased its defensive pressure to build two separate double-digit leads against DeKalb in Tuesday’s girls basketball season opener.
The Barons found some fire of their own and were able to come back each time, but the Patriots were able to finish a 52-46 victory.
The Patriots held the Barons scoreless for a six-minute stretch in the third quarter, during which they scored 11 straight points. DeKalb pulled within four by the end of the quarter, however.
Heritage went at it again, hurting the Barons on drives to the basket and rebound baskets and opened up a 50-39 spread. DeKalb kept coming, and briefly cut it to 50-46 on a three by Maddie Hickman in the final minute, but could get no closer.
Senior Bree Dossen scored a game-high 18 for Heritage, including seven in a row for her team in the fourth quarter as the guests rebuilt their lead. Sophomore Caylen Schane hit both of Heritage’s threes and finished with 17 points.
Junior Sarah Brown put in 11 to lead the Barons, and Addison Ruby and Paige Pettis both scored nine. Pettis also had 12 rebounds and three blocks.
“I was really proud of the fight. Everyone contributed,” DeKalb coach Brett Eltzroth said. “We were very team-oriented. That’s what’s great about these girls. They care for each other, they play for each other, and you saw that tonight.
“There’s plenty of things we need to work on. We need to take better care of the basketball. We let a few passes fly that were ill-advised.”
DeKalb led 26-21 early in the second half when Heritage scored on consecutive inbounds plays.
A basket by Pettis ended the drought for the Barons in the final minute of the quarter. A three by Brown made it 36-31 before Heritage began to stretch out the lead again.
Heritage held DeKalb to seven points in the first half and won the junior varsity game 36-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.