EMMA — Westview’s boys basketball team held off Prairie Heights to win the Northeast Corner Conference game 61-51 Friday night at the Warrior Dome.
The Warriors (13-5, 7-2 NECC) built a 39-22 halftime lead and their hustling on the boards against the bigger Panthers helped establish the big lead.
However, the Panthers (13-6, 6-3) quickly cut into the deficit early in the third quarter and got a close as four midway through the second half. But Westview stretched the lead back out as PH had a couple starters foul out.
Brady Yoder had 26 points and Wiley Minix scored 10 to lead the Warriors. Owen Brill had all eight of his points in the second quarter.
Chase Bachelor had 22 points for Prairie Heights. Isaiah Malone had 18 points and a few blocked shots before fouling out.
Lakewood Park 66,
Bethany Christian 59
In Auburn, the Panthers picked up a nice win over a Bruin squad with a winning record. Bethany is 12-8.
Lakewood Park (8-10) had four players in double figures in their third straight victory. Cameron Hindle led the Panthers with 23 points. Mason Posey had 15 points, Logan Parrett scored 12 and Mason Jolloff had 10 points.
Fairfield 61, Fremont 57
In Benton, the Eagles led 21-6 early in the second quarter, but the Falcons rallied and won a close game down the stretch.
Noah Mast had 16 and five rebounds for Fairfield (6-12, 4-4 NECC). Alex Hofer had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Connor Slee, Gage Cope and Corbin Beeman had 11 points apiece for Fremont (10-9, 4-4). Beeman also had five assists while Cope had four rebounds and a blocked shot. Brody Foulk added eight points and six boards.
The Falcons won the junior varsity game 54-34.
Churubusco 82,
Hamilton 52
At Churubusco, the Eagles (3-14) ended a losing streak at six games.
Hamilton (1-19) will travel to Ligonier Tuesday night to play West Noble’s junior varsity squad.
