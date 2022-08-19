WATERLOO — It’s still blocking and tackling, but the field sure looks nice.
DeKalb took to its new turf field for practice on Thursday, and just being on it brought some excitement.
Ironically, the Barons will be the first opponent on Angola’s new turf field tonight, then will play the first varsity game in their own new digs next Friday vs. Garrett.
“This is one of the best turf fields I’ve ever been on,” DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox said. “I played at Trine when they had their new turf field and on a couple of others. This rivals the best ones I’ve been on.
“It’s a great experience for our kids, getting to play in this environment.”
A big Baron logo is painted at the center field (eventually, the home bleachers will be placed on west side, so the Baron head is only temporarily upside down). The end zones are black with red lettering. The field alternates light and dark shades of green every five yards.
A new scoreboard will feature a video screen.
“It’s great. It’s brought a lot of excitement to the team,” senior Tegan Irk said. “We’re all excited to get out and play on it.
“We’re going to have a good season. We’re all experienced. Having (the field) is a nice confidence boost.”
Caiden Hinkle added, “There’s a lot of energy and culture change. That will be good.”
Donnie Wiley said, “It’s nice to finally have all this. I just like the new feeling. We’ve been playing on that old field for a while. Change is nice and we adapted to it pretty quickly.”
Wilcox said the surface is a bit faster and the landings are softer.
“It’s a good facility. I love the end zones with the black and the Baron head,” Quentin Penrod said. “It’s going to be awesome with the Jumbotron.
“I feel a lot faster on the turf field. We’re fired up to play.”
Following last Friday’s scrimmage at Eastside, the Barons decided to try out their new field Saturday morning. Wilcox saw one immediate advantage.
“We came out last Saturday just to the throw the ball around,” Wilcox said. “As I was driving in, it was kind of sprinkling a little bit and a little bit dewy, and I thought ‘That grass is going to be terrible.’ Then I remembered we have this nice turf field. We didn’t have to worry about the conditions.”
