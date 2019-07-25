BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-5 Wednesday night in Midwest League baseball action.
The TinCaps (44-55 before Thursday night) led 4-1 through 5 and a half innings before the Hot Rods rallied to score in their final three at-bats to win.
Dwanya Williams-Sutton was 3-for-4 for Fort Wayne with two runs scored and a run batted in. Tucupita Marcano had two hits and a run scored.
Ryan Weathers had a solid start pitching for the TinCaps, allowing an earned run and three hits over five innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
Fort Wayne took on Bowling Green in the second game of a three-game series Thursday night and the game ended after press time. The two teams face off today in Kentucky for a 7:35 p.m. start before the TinCaps return home for a three-game series with the Dayton Dragons, starting on Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Parkview Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.