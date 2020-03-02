ANGOLA — Trine University men’s track and field team won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor title on Saturday at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
The Thunder women finished third out of seven teams with 116 points. Hope won with 198.83 points, and Albion was a distant second with 123.33.
The Trine men won the MIAA indoor championship for the first time since 2016. They had 159.5 points. Calvin, who won the last three titles, was second with 145. Hope was third with 83.5 points.
Trine had multiple event champions in sophomore Josh Davis in the 60-meter dash, Shipshewana junior Derek Miller in the 3,000 and freshman Jake Gladieux in the 60 hurdles.
Davis was one of four Thunder athletes to advance to the finals of the 60 dash, and posted the top overall mark among the field at 6.92 seconds which was just a hundredth of a second shy of the Trine indoor record.
Miller posted a time of 8 minutes, 40.49 seconds to claim the 3,000 title. That time was 39 hundredths of a second off the Trine indoor record.
Gladieux won his first MIAA individual championship in the 60 hurdles with a school-record time of 8.26 seconds.
In addition to Davis in the 60 dash, junior Camden Doyle was third in 7.04 seconds, sophomore Ben Williams was fourth in 7.07 seconds and senior Jacob Root was fifth in 7.10 seconds.
Gladieux was also second in the 200 in 22.64 seconds, followed by Williams in third in 22.68 seconds, Davis in fourth in 22.73 seconds and Root in fifth in 22.80 seconds.
Junior Levi Neuzerling was third in the mile in 4:25.83. Freshman Kyran Pearson placed fourth in the 400-meter dash in 50.82 seconds.
Senior Villis Vuskalns finished fifth in the 3,000 in a time of 8:47.50. He also was the runner-up in the 5,000 in 14:47.01, which bettered his own school indoor record in the event by 26 hundredths of a second. His previous record of 14:47.27 was ran at Grand Valley State’s Big Meet on Valentine’s Day.
Also in the 5,000, Auburn junior Jack Beakas finished third in 14:52.18.
Trine was second in the 4-by-400 relay in 3:26.11 with the quartet of Root, Pearson, Gladieux and Davis.
In the field events, the top Trine finish of the day was turned in by junior Alex Sliter, who was second in the pole vault by judge’s decision after clearing the bar at 13 feet, 11.25 inches.
In the long jump, Williams was third at 22-11.25 and Gladieux was fourth with a leap of 22-9.75.
Senior Mitchell Martin was third in the weight throw with a toss of 52-4.75. Junior Nicolas Kane was fourth in the shot put at 47-3.75.
The Trine women were led by junior Evie Bultemeyer, who was the individual champion in three events, the 400, 800 and the mile run. She was also part of a winning relay team.
Bultemeyer won the 400 meters in 59.08 seconds, was first in 800 in 2:17.59, then won the mile in 5:08.27. She anchored the Thunder’s 4-by-400-meter relay team to victory. The team of sophomore Stephanie Hartpence, sophomore Chloe Brittain, freshman Amira Faulkner and Bultemeyer finished in 4:12.58.
Other top-five performances on the afternoon included the duo of freshman Alli Smith and junior Elizabeth Lohman in both the 3,000 and 5,000. In the 3,000, Smith finished just ahead of Lohman with a time of 10:41.28 to place fourth overall. Lohman was fifth in 10:41.38. In the 5,000, Smith placed third in 18:11.17 and Lohman was fourth in 18:12.22.
In the 60 hurdles, Howe senior Massie Jo Maskow finished fifth in 10.08 seconds.
The Thunder were second in the distance medley relay in 13:08.34 with the team of freshman Sammi Silva, sophomores Paige McGonigal and Madi Howard, and junior Megan Theismann.
Trine had one event champion in the field events in sophomore Valerie Obear, who captured the weight throw with a toss of 56-10. Senior Andrea Hagar placed fifth in at 47-3.5.
Freshman Lia Vawter rounded out the solid efforts for the Trine women by finishing second in the high jump. She cleared the bar at 4-11.
Some Trine athletes will take part in Wartburg’s Last Chance Meet Friday and Saturday in Waverly, Iowa.
