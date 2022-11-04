Prep Volleyball Hornets lead All-NECC Team
The 2022 All-Northeast Corner Conference volleyball team was unveiled on Friday and Class 3A sectional champion Angola led the way with six First Team selections: Morgan Gaerte, Mya Ball, Paige Franz, Ava Harris, Kady Conrad and Maya Harris.
Class 2A sectional champion Churubusco had four All-NECC selections: Ella Boersema, Aryssa George and Sydnee Przemielewski.
Lakeland had two All-NECC players in seniors Peyton Hartsough and Faith Riehl. Other area players making the all-conference team were Prairie Heights senior Trevyn Terry, Fremont’s Paige Baker, Garrett’s Kyana Martinez and Eastside’s Eleanor Neumann.
2022 All-Northeast Corner
Conference Volleyball Team
First Team
Angola — Morgan Gaerte, Mya Ball, Paige Franz, Ava Harris, Kady Conrad, Maya Harris. Churubusco — Ella Boersema, Aryssa George and Sydnee Przemielewski. Fairfield — Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop. Lakeland — Peyton Hartsough, Faith Riehl. Prairie Heights — Trevyn Terry. Fremont — Paige Baker. Garrett — Kyana Martinez. Eastside — Eleanor Neumann.
Honorable Mention
Angola — Lindsey Call, Tyrah Stillman, Olivia Thomas. Fairfield — Ella Branneman. Lakeland — Justice Haston, Adelyn Dininny. Prairie Heights — Adilyn Smith. Westview — Lucy Rensberger, Kylie Yoder, Mia Bontrager. Central Noble — Kyndal Pease. Fremont — Claire Foulk. Garrett — Kinleigh Smith, Kelsey Bergman. West Noble — Molly Jones. Eastside — Haley Wies.
Middle School Basketball CN, EN split 6th grade games
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and Central Noble each won a sixth grade basketball game on Thursday. The Knights won the “A” game 23-13. The Cougars won the “B” game 14-9.
Connor Dreibelbis led the Cougars in the “A” contest with six points. Jaykob Garringer had five points for CN in the “B” game.
Both Central Noble teams will play next at Lakeland Monday at 5 p.m.
Lakeland seventh grade boys top Central Noble in overtime
LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Central Noble 29-27 in overtime on Tuesday.
Merek Malcolm had 10 points and Bryson Stump scored eight to lead the Cougars.
CN also had four points from Caleb Ray, three from Riley Knipper and two points from Zach Chenoweth.
College Hockey Trine men fall to Aurora
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team opened Northern Collegiate Hockey Association play for this season with a 4-3 loss to NCAA Division III 14th-ranked Aurora Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Juliano Santalucia scored the game-winning goal for the Spartans on the power play with 62 seconds left in regulation. Aurora (3-1, 1-0 NCHA) had three power play goals in the contest.
The Thunder outshot Aurora 37-16. But Trine (2-1, 0-1) was 0-for-4 on the man advantage.
Brett Piper, Drew Welsch and Justin Meers scored for Trine. Sam Antenucci, Tim Organ and Jared Domin had an assist apiece. Elias Sandholm made 12 saves in goal.
