KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb and East Noble played as long as they were allowed, but did not decide a winner.
So their Northeast 8 Conference boys soccer battle had to be decided on penalty kicks at East Noble Saturday.
Though the Knights had an early advantage when a Baron shooter missed wide, Baron goalkeeper Corbin Gillian made saves on East Noble’s last two shots, and the rest of the DeKalb shooters scored to win the shootout 4-3.
The two teams were tied 2-2 after regulation and the two seven-minute overtime periods.
The teams had three goals apiece in the shootout after Gillian had lunged to his left to make his second save, and freshman Imanol Hernandez put in the final kick to make the Barons (8-4 overall, 3-3 NE8) the winners.
Carter Neumann, Carric Joachim and Alden Lewis also scored for the Barons. Owan Tackett, Nick Klein and Josue Salazar hit the back of the net for East Noble (2-10, 1-4).
“You hate for a game to end on PKs,” DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said. “We just happened to be on that side of it.
“Corbin came up real big. A couple of saves turned the game, and that’s all you want to count on him for. We’re just proud.”
The Knights turned in a strong defensive game and twice rallied from a goal down to tie it in regulation.
“East Noble’s been down on its luck this year with COVID cases and injuries,” Knights coach Ethan Hood said. “This is the first game where I can truly say we had a back-to-full-strength team.
“We just kept reminding the boys to keep their heads up, we’ve been practicing all year long, and things will fall into place. I’m glad we were able to keep it competitive with DeKalb and take it into PKs.”
Neither team had a strong scoring chance in the first overtime. In the second, Gillian dove to his left to deny a shot by Klein. At the other end, DeKalb’s Jace Benson won a footrace to a loose ball, but Knights keeper John Housholder turned away his hard blast.
DeKalb was inches away one more time when Nick Roberts bombed a free kick off the crossbar from about 35 yards out.
East Noble made things crowded in front of its net and took time and space away from the Barons.
“Three out of the four on the back line have been playing together four years. No question our defense was able to hold it together, it was just a question of getting the ball in the back of the net,” Hood said.
DeKalb also struggled on the field turf surface, with passes scooting away from their intended targets.
“We played a little too much long ball,” Bennett said. “We had too many through balls on the turf that just rolled. A 20-yard pass turns into a 30- or 35-yard pass, and it just takes our offense away. It’s better when we can connect with short passes and hit gaps.
“Our message after the game was we make mistakes. It happens. We have to count on the guys around us to pick us up. Everybody’s individual talents aren’t going to help us. It was a team effort. We’re happy to have the outcome.”
Ironically, East Noble tied it on a penalty kick after Salazar was taken down in the penalty area. Klein converted to tie it 2-2 with 14:04 left.
Hernandez had put the Barons up 2-1 at 36:37 mark, moving to his right along the 18 and shooting back to the left, and tucking one inside the post.
DeKalb took the the lead just 48 seconds into the match as Hernandez sent Joachim on an open run to goal, and he scored from close range.
The Knights tied it after they disrupted a Baron throw-in. Klein hit a long, diagonal pass down the right side which Salazar ran on to. Gillian got a piece of his hard blast, but the ball went into the net, tying it 1-1 with 28:06 on the first-half clock.
“That’s the kind of thing we’ve been practicing and to see us execute it was fun to watch,” Hood said. “We made some great plays and it was exciting to watch these guys play.”
The junior varsity teams played one half, with East Noble winning 1-0 on a goal by Brady Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.