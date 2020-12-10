AUBURN — Huntington University is hoping for more of the same from Zach Collins.
The Lakewood Park Christian senior committed to play soccer for the Foresters and veteran coach Russ Lawson Wednesday.
Collins was the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year this season with 25 goals and six assists in helping the Panthers to their second straight sectional title. He also was voted all-district by the coaches’ association.
The year before, he had 28 goals and 13 assists as the Panthers won the school’s only regional title.
“We know about Zach’s soccer, Prep of the Year, all-district,” Lawson said. “It’s also the character that he’s going to bring to the program.
“At Huntington there’s going to be a responsibility on both sides of the ball. We know he can put the ball in the back of the net, but at the collegiate level you have to play both sides. He’s going to be a responsible defensive player and we look forward to that.”
Collins said he’s happy to have his decision carved in stone.
“It’s a big relief having my college decision done and over with. I’ve always wanted to play at the college level, and I think it’s cool that I can make it official,” Collins said.
He added that he liked just about everything about Huntington.
“It’s a Christian school and I liked that,” Collins said. “I want to go into business and I really like the professor there. The soccer team is like a brotherhood.
“I hope I can be successful, and I hope I can do as well as I did here.”
Collins said he’s played soccer since the age of 3. He said he tried basketball for a couple of years, but soccer was his game, following in the footsteps of older brother Jordan.
Lawson has spent 21 years as Huntington coach after an outstanding college career as a player for the Foresters.
This year’s team was 6-4-2, falling to Spring Arbor in the semifinals of the Crossroads League tournament.
The previous two seasons, the Foresters won the tournament and advanced to the NAIA nationals.
“With a player like Zach, we’re confident that’s going to keep us relevant and at that stage, at that level,” Lawson said. “He’s one of the best in the Fort Wayne area, so we’re excited and blessed to have him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.