FREMONT — In a rematch from just over two weeks ago that saw Lakewood Park earning a 2-1 win over Bethany Christian, but the Bruins got the last laugh Saturday in the first round of the IHSAA Class 1A Fremont Sectional.
Runs once again came at a premium, with Bethany Christian having scratched and clawed to get more across home plate for a 4-2 win and advance to play Fort Wayne Canterbury in the 12:30 p.m. semifinal game Monday.
“We didn’t get hits with runners on base,” Panthers coach Scott Boles said. “That’s what it boiled down to. If we had, we probably would have still been playing and it probably would have went into extra innings.”
Lakewood Park kicked the game off with a bang, with sophomore pitcher Gabe Dager leading off with a home run on the fourth pitch of the game to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
The Bruins answered in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two runs to give themselves their first lead of the game. Both runs involved senior Beck Willems, who doubled to center field to score Tyson Chupp, and then later scored on a Lakewood Park error.
An inning later, Chupp singled to left field to score James Lind from second base to give Bethany Christian a 3-1 lead.
Sophomore Carson Boles got one run back for the Panthers in the top of the third by hitting home classmate Corbin White on a grounder to first.
Boles had a chance to tie the game in the sixth after doubling to center and advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt freshman Aaron Young, but back-to-back strikeouts from Bruins pitcher, Chupp, prevented any damage.
Chupp then scored an insurance run for the Bruins in the bottom of the inning after a single by Carter Miller to the outfield.
Lakewood Park was unable to answer in the seventh, going down in 1-2-3 fashion as their season ended.
“Our team is all freshmen and sophomores,” Coach Boles said. “So the next two to three years are going to be really good here.”
The Panthers conclude their season at 7-10, their most victories since the 2011 season, while the Bruins improved to 9-14.
