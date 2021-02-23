The Northeast Corner Conference all-conference girls basketball team was announced on Monday night.
The 2020-21 NECC regular season champion Garrett girls led the way with four players making team. Bailey Kelham, Morgan Ostrowski, Taylor Gerke and Nataley Armstrong were recognized.
Kelham led a balanced scoring attack for the Railroaders with 16.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game and 2.5 steals per game. Ostrowski averaged 10.7 ppg and 9.5 rpg. Gerke scored 11 ppg, and Armstrong led the team with 7.8 assists per game and 5.7 ppg.
Angola, Central Noble, Lakeland and West Noble each had two girls make the team.
Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach both made the team for the Hornets. Knoll finished with 19.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.8 spg, and Leach had 9.3 ppg and 6.2 rpg.
The two Cougars honored were Bridgette Gray and Lydia Andrews. Gray led Central Noble with 12.9 ppg and added 4.5 rpg. Andrews averaged a team-high 5.6 rpg and 10.7 ppg.
Bailey Hartsough and Faith Riehl made their way onto the all-conference team. Hartsough led the Lakers to their first sectional championship since 1996 and averaged 17.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 3.1 steals per game, and Riehl scored 12.5 ppg and 4.7 rpg.
Lillian Mast and Mackensey Mabie were the two Chargers to receive the honor by the conference. Mast led West Noble with 15.7 ppg, 4.2 apg and 4.7 spg. Mabie finished her season with 12.3 ppg and 3.8 spg.
Sullivan Kessler was the lone Eastside Blazer to make the all-conference squad, and Fairfield's Brea Garber was her team's only player to make the first team.
Fremont's Jada Rhonehouse received all-NECC honors, and Prairie Heights' Alayna Boots made the all-conference team. Rhonehouse averaged 10.7 ppg and 5.9 rpg for the Eagles, and Boots scored 11.2 ppg for the Panthers.
Honorable mentions were Central Noble's Madi Vice, Churubusco's Mariah Hosted, Fairfield's Brooke Sanchez and Bailey Willard, Lakeland's Madison Keil, West Noble's Jazmyn Smith and Hallie Mast of Westview.
