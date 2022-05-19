GARRETT — Chandler Minnich has the same goal as any pole vaulter: keep going higher.
The Garrett senior still has his final high school season to finish up, but he’ll keeping pursuing the goal at Huntington University. He committed to vault for the Foresters Wednesday.
“It feels great. It feels like a weight off my shoulders and it’s nice to finally get it done.” Minnich said. He said he plans to study art education.
Minnich has already worked with Dale Gerke, who works with the Huntington pole vaulters. Gerke’s daughter, Taylor, is a volleyball and basketball standout for the Railroaders.
“I’ve worked with Dale Gerke for a while, and he helped me get better at the pole vault,” Minnich said. “That kind of drew me in, and then I did more research on the program and it seemed like the right fit.”
Minnich said the first time he saw the pole vault he just had to give it a try.
“I was in middle school and I saw some people jumping on a pole,” he said. “It looked fun and dangerous. I tried it and it ended up working out.”
Minnich has a personal best of 14 feet. He went 13 feet to place third in last week’s Northeast Corner Conference Meet.
Last season, he was seventh in the conference at 11-6. He was the runner-up at 12 feet in the sectional and was fifth in the regional at 12-6.
Minnich wants to see that upward trend continue when he gets to Huntington.
“I’d like to go up another couple of feet with better form,” he said. “I want to get at least 16 by the end of college. If gets better, it’s better, if not I tried my best.”
