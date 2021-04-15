WATERLOO — Angola is off and running in the new girls tennis season and appears ready for a key Northeast Corner Conference matchup today.
The Hornets defeated DeKalb 5-0 Wednesday for a 2-0 start, and will head for Westview this afternoon.
“We’re having a good start,” Angola assistant coach Amy Buchs said. “Last year, not having a season hurt. We have some young ones and we have good numbers, which helps.
“We’re just keeping our head down and working hard.”
The Hornets won in straight sets at all five positions. Eliana Locane won 6-0, 6-1 over Ella Cruz at No. 1 singles, with Ellie Aldred topping Alli Burton 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2. Brea Harris defeated Brooklyn Clark 6-0, 6-0 at three singles.
DeKalb’s Maddie Hickman and Kenlee Dick were defeated 7-5, 6-3 by the Hornet duo of Kaitlyn Kaufman and Allie Christman at No. 1 doubles. The Angola team of McKenna Powers and Maren Fifer won 6-4, 6-3 over Evie Pepple and Bella Brunson at No. 2 doubles.
“Angola and us always seem to compete really, really well and we knew we were going to have to come out ready, and be at 110% and not play catch-up,” DeKalb coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said.
“We made a lot of mistakes. We have a lot to work on still. It’s the second match of the year, so hopefully we’ll start figuring out our mistakes and fix those and work on those, so that middle of the year, end of the year, we’re playing our best tennis. They’re hard workers, so I have faith in them.”
Angola took the junior varsity match 2-1. Reece Stuckey won a singles match for the Hornets and the doubles team of Allison Parker and Aubree Craig also won. Lauren Blythe won a singles match for DeKalb.
