Josh Maple is working toward restoring cross country at DeKalb to an elite level.
That won’t happen overnight, but with a solid top three on the girls team, Maple knew the Barons could have success in his first year as coach, even though he was keeping the goals modest.
Maple felt getting a team to regional or getting an individual to semi-state or state would be building-block achievements.
So when Lydia Bennett took the final individual qualifying spot at semi-state to advance to the state meet, Maple thought it could be a chance for her to experience the big show at Terre Haute — get used to the surroundings, the atmosphere, the pressure of the day, and then some day rise to All-State honors.
Bennett, the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year, didn’t need a soft opening, however. The freshman covered the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in 18:34 to finish 14th, and took her place on the podium as an All-State finisher.
That time was 30 seconds faster than the career best she had posted in her 20th-place finish at the semi-state at Purdue Fort Wayne the previous week, despite the long, punishing hills of the Terre Haute course.
It capped a sparkling postseason for Bennett. She was eighth in the regional in 19:36, leading the Barons to their semi-state berth. She was the individual champion in the sectional at West Noble in 19:42.
She also ran to third place in the Northeast 8 Conference meet at Huntington, earning first-team all-conference recognition.
Angola’s Brad Peterson is the Coach of the Year. He led the Hornets to the Northeast Corner Conference title.
The rest of this year’s All-Area girls cross country team:
DeKalb Abby DeTray
A freshman with a big future for the Barons, DeTray was a first-team All-NE8 runner, taking seventh in the conference meet. She was fourth in the sectional and 15th in the regional.
Riley Winebrenner
Part of a tough trio up front for the Barons, Winebrenner ran No. 2 for the team at semi-state, finishing 44th. She was sixth at sectional and 22nd at regional.
Angola Taylor Clemens
Clemens capped her career with runner-up finishes in the NECC and sectional meets. She took 20th in the regional, earning an individual berth in the semi-state, in which she finished 80th.
Samantha Biernat
The Baron Classic and NECC super dual champ was slowed by injury in the postseason. She still finished 14th to help Angola win its third straight NECC title, and made the all-conference first team for a fourth straight year.
Gracynn Hinkley
Hinkley took third as Angola claimed its third consecutive NECC crown, and followed that with a fifth-place sectional effort. She was the Hornets’ top regional finisher, placing 13th.
Hannah Blum
Blum ran No. 3 for the team in the sectional at West Noble, placing eighth as part of a late-season resurgence. She ran third for the Hornets in the regional, finishing 59th.
Garrett Nataley Armstrong
Armstrong took fifth in the conference meet, then ran to 18th place in a loaded Northrop sectional. She advanced individually, taking 24th place in the regional and 48th in the semi-state.
Madilyn Malcolm
Malcolm ran No. 2 for the Railroaders at the NECC meet, finishing seventh. She was 31st in the Northrop sectional to earn an individual regional berth. She was 38th at West Noble.
Valencia Placencia
Placencia was 12th in the conference meet, then ran No. 2 for the Railroaders in the Northrop sectional with a 28th-place finish. She took 41st at regional.
East Noble Rachel Becker
Becker was the Knights’ top finisher in the NE8 meet at 22nd, then was 10th to lead a strong pack that captured the sectional title at West Noble. She was 54th at regional.
Erin Weng
Weng ran No. 2 for the Knights as they claimed the sectional title at West Noble, placing 13th. She was also East Noble’s second runner at regional, taking 64th.
Anna Becker
A consistent runner in a close pack, Becker ran fourth for the team by placing 16th in the sectional as the Knights claimed the title. She was the team’s No. 2 runner in the NE8 meet, taking 26th.
Mariah Maley
Maley was the team’s third runner, finishing 14th at West Noble to help the Knights to a sectional championship. She also finished 56th in the regional and 29th at conference.
Olivia Rummel
Rummel ran to 21st place as the Knights won the sectional at West Noble. She led the team in the regional with a 51st-place finish.
Prairie Heights Allison Steele
Steele capped her career by leading the Panthers in the sectional with a 15th-place finish, earning her an individual spot at the regional, in which she placed 71st.
Central Noble Kylie Zumbrun
Zumbrun finished 24th for the Cougars, who finished 12 points shy of a team regional berth. She ran as an individual in the regional and finished 46th.
West Noble Yarency Murillo
Murillo took fourth in the Northeast Corner Conference, then third in the sectional, leading the Chargers to a runner-up team finish. She ran to 11th place at the regional and took 79th at semi-state.
Gabrielle Foreman
Foreman ran to 13th place in the conference meet, then had a 12th-place sectional finish as the Chargers took second as a team. She finished 55th in the regional.
Fremont Grace Schmucker
Schmucker was ninth in her final NECC meet, then led the Eagles in the sectional with a seventh-place effort. She had a 45th-place finish in the regional.
Natalie Gochenour
Gochenour was 15th in the Northeast Corner Conference meet, and followed that with an 11th-place effort in the sectional. She ran to 65th place in the regional.
Westview DeAnn Fry
Fry took 10th place in the conference meet, then led the Warriors to a team regional berth with her ninth-place finish in the sectional. She took 48th in the regional.
