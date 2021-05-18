WATERLOO — Leo came to bat to start Monday’s softball game at DeKalb, and didn’t stop for a while.
The Lions sent 17 batters to the plate in the opening inning, scoring 11 runs on four hits and eight walks. That sent them on their way to a 20-0 Northeast 8 Conference victory, which was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Leo finished the night with 16 hits. Leadoff batter Joslynn Peters went 3-for-3 and scored four times, and the next batter in the order, Bryiana Haines, also had three hits.
Starting pitcher Ellie Sauder had RBIs in each of her two at-bats in the first inning, then had a bases-loaded double in the second to cap a five-RBI performance. Simia Spahiev and Ali Davis both had two hits and two RBIs.
Brenna Spangler led off the second inning with a single to right for DeKalb’s only hit, as four Leo pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout.
Sauder went the first two innings, with Mackenzie Arroyo, Anna Woods and Haylee Schott all throwing one scoreless inning. The quartet combined for six strikeouts.
Lillie Cserep was the only other Baron baserunner with a leadoff walk in the fifth, but was doubled up on Elizabeth Martin’s liner to right for a game-ending double play.
The Barons pulled off a twin killing of their own in the top of the inning, when Jayla Brown snagged Sydney Tackett’s liner at shortstop, and threw to Cserep at first to double off the runner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.