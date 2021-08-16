Westview has sported the area’s top boys tennis team for a few years now, and that trend looks to continue with the majority of their roster returning for the 2021 season.
Westview
2020 record: 21-3, 8-0 NECC
The Warriors repeated as sectional and regional champions in 2020, as well as sweeping the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles.
They will have to replace their No. 1 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler, which went 26-1 in their final season. Also, one half of their No. 2 doubles team, Tim Brandenberger, was lost to graduation. His partner Isaac Rogers returns for his senior season.
Westview brings back all of their singles players, led by their No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler, who went 25-2 as a sophomore.
Both Elijah Hostetler at No. 2 singles and Brennan Beachy, who was at No. 3 singles last season, return for their senior campaigns.
Jethro Hostetler and Kendall Schwartz were thrust into the lineup last season after a couple of players missed time due to COVID protocols. Both are back and add depth the Warrior lineup.
Other returners include Kylen Bender, Cole Mast and Dawson Schrock. Newcomers for Westview are Mason Clark, Jace Lang, Kason Schrock and Dylan Schrock.
“Losing three experienced doubles players from last season’s team will be an adjustment, but we return our entire singles lineup plus some players who gained more varsity experience due to COVID protocols,” Westview head coach Tyler Miller said. “Many of the boys have worked on their game over the offseason and are looking forward to engaging in competition.”
East Noble
2020 record: 15-5
The Knights have been one step behind the Warriors recently but have been building towards finally overtaking them.
Majority of the lineup that finished runners-up in the Northeast 8 Conference returns, including their No. 1 singles Vittorio Bona, who was 17-6 and was an All-State honoree.
Bona was one of four Knights who earned All-NE8 honors last season. Nolan Ogle, who won 21 matches at No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller, which won 15 matches in 2020, received all-conference recognition.
Ryan Ludwig, Grant Schermerhorn and Brycen Ortiz are also returning letter winners.
Michael Deetz, Kanon Combs, Caden Treesh and Cale Ernsberger make up the rest of the East Noble roster.
“The boys have been working this summer in open courts and league play against other schools to prepare for a season in which we will compete for conference and sectional titles,” East Noble head coach Aaron Edwards said.
DeKalb
2020 record: 13-7
DeKalb will have the most veteran lineup its had in a while as it goes for a fourth straight sectional title.
The Barons lost their top two singles players and one doubles player, but fourth-year coach Todd Hartsough is confident the depth of the program will show through again.
Krue Nagel, a doubles player last year, is the lone senior. Junior Owen Holwerda moved into the No. 3 singles slot late last season. Junior Elijah Ehmke and sophomore Kiefer Nagel were also regular doubles players a year ago.
“We’ll be dependent on the returning starters to carry the torch,” Hartsough said. “We look to improve our finish in the NE8 this season and improve on our record.
“These gentlemen never stop surprising me in their ability to overcome adversity and we look for that to continue in 2021.”
Juniors Grant Fetter and Wyatt Derrow, and sophomore Grant Stuckey are the top candidates to fill the open varsity spots.
Fremont
2020 record: 13-7
The Eagles should once again field a solid team for Neal Frantz, who is in his sixth season as coach.
Six players return for their senior seasons in No. 1 singles guy Ethan Bock, Nick Miller at No. 2 singles and four guys who largely have played doubles in Sam Verdin, Josh Sherbondy, Alex Chilenski and Isaac Hirschy.
Key newcomers include senior Connor Trobaugh, sophomore Brody Foulk and junior Jeremy Rode.
Angola
2020 record: 5-10
A new era of Hornet tennis will begin with a new coach with a proud family tradition in tennis as Rosten Hamman takes over.
Hamman played collegiately at Bethel with his senior season in the spring of 2012 and was tennis pro at Rolling Hills Country Club in the Evansville area. His wife played tennis at Bethel, and he also has a brother who played college tennis.
Rosten’s father is Rod Hamman, who coached tennis at Tippecanoe Valley for over 30 years.
Rosten Hamman moved to Angola from Evansville in the summer of 2020 and quickly got involved with the Angola Middle School tennis program.
“Taking this team over has been a blast. Scott Hottell had laid a great foundation and the transition was smooth due to that,” Hamman said.
“There is a legacy that Angola has had in the past when it comes to the tennis program and I hope to bring them back to their glory. This season will be fun.”
The Hornets return all of their doubles players from last year. Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno played in the sectional at No. 1 doubles last year, while Aiden Koch and Connor Libey were at No. 2 doubles. They are all seniors this season.
Freshmen Quinn Aldred, Michael Newburgh, Brady Warren and Jed Mortorff are expected to take on key roles. There are also boys from other sports who will help.
“Our freshmen have fantastic work ethic and a competitive spirit that can not be taught,” Hamman said. “Quinn brings a lot of experience and power. He is a solid player. Michael has a lot of consistency and will play a huge role in our varsity lineup as well.”
Senior Harrison Bruick will also be a valued leader for the Hornets.
Prairie Heights
2020: 3-17, 1-7 NECC
Panther athletic director Brent Byler will begin another run as a tennis coach, and this will include coaching his son, junior Leyton Byler.
Leyton Byler is Heights’ top player. He made the individual singles sectional and was 11-13 at No. 1 singles last season.
The rest of the team will look to continue to grow in tennis at their own pace. Three other starters return in juniors Breyton Ambler (10-13 at No. 3 singles last year), Kaleb Lounsbury and Chase Bachelor. Lounsbury and Bachelor played both doubles and singles last year.
Sophomore Hayden Culler will take on a full-time varsity role after playing on the junior varsity as a freshman in 2020. “He has put in a lot of time and has improved a lot,” Brent Byler said.
“I am looking forward to working with this group of dedicated young men,” the coach added. “They are hard workers and coachable, and will improve a great deal throughout the season.”
Lakeland
2020 record: 2-6 in NECC
The Lakers finished eighth in the NECC and look to improve while replacing its top two singles players and half of its No. 1 doubles team.
Junior Wyatt Priestley was at No. 3 singles last season, and Dominic Lawrence was one part of the No. 1 doubles team. Both return for the 2021 season.
Colton Fleeman and Brayden Miles were the No. 2 doubles team last season and are both back.
Jack Miller, Tyler Yoder, Isaac Larimer, Treston Sunken, Xai Leu, Charlie Harris and Clayton Trump are other returnees for the Lakers. Freshman Ethan Rasbaugh is expected to be a key newcomer this season.
“I am very excited about this year. We lost three great varsity players, but we have a great core of juniors that are going to do great things for Lakeland Tennis,” Lakeland head coach Michael Rasbaugh said. “The commitment that this team has shown over the summer was awesome, and I can’t wait for the season to start.”
West Noble
2020 record: 9-6
The Chargers will attempt to challenge for the top spot in the NECC with its entire roster returning from last season.
Senior Chris Miller was second to Elijah Hostetler at No. 2 singles in the NECC Tournament to earn all-conference honors. The No. 1 doubles pair of Nevin Phares and Brayden Bohde also received all-conference recognition after a second-place finish in the conference tournament.
No. 1 singles Nate Shaw, No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn and the No. 2 doubles tandem of JJ Jacobs and Wes Shaw all make up the rest of the West Noble returning letter winners.
Lee Stringfellow, Josh Ness, Bailey Ruisard, Miguel Mayorga, Blake Whittney and Erick Mendoza round out the rest of the roster.
“We return our entire roster from last season so we have some good experience coming back. We believe we can be competitive in all of our matches,” West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker said. “The guys have been working hard to improve over the summer so it should be a fun season. We are looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”
Central Noble
2020 record: 0-10
After a winless season in 2020, the Cougars hope to improve in coach Joey Mawhorter’s second season.
Austin Frey, Caleb Weaver and Dylan Carnahan are the top returners for Central Noble.
Key newcomers are Carter Meinika, Carter Wilkinson, Noah Yoder, Regan Yoder and Ryne Keirn. Mason Frey, Kyle Phillips, Noah Shepherd and Cole Wilson will also compete for the Cougars this season.
Churubusco
2020 record: 3-5 NECC
The Eagles finished sixth in the conference last season and seventh at the NECC Tournament.
Gavin Haberstock had the top finish at last season’s conference tournament with a fifth-place finish.
